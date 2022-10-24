</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <h1 class="entry_header__title">Burnley v Norwich: Both sides can oblige at Turf Moor</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-10-24">24 October 2022</time></li>
<li>3 min read</li>
</ul> Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining encounter.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-norwich-tips-both-sides-can-oblige-at-turf-moor-221022-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-norwich-tips-both-sides-can-oblige-at-turf-moor-221022-766.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-24T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-24T09:03:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Recently-relegated pair Burnley and Norwich lock horns on Tuesday night from Turf Moor. Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining encounter. Goals forecast for Turf Moor tussle Burnley have only failed to score once Six of Norwich's last eight have seen BTTS Burnley produce memorable comeback Burnley staged a sensational comeback to secure a memorable 4-2 success at Sunderland on Saturday having trailed 2-0 at the Stadium of Light at half-time. The Clarets conceded twice inside the opening 20 minutes but Vincent Kompany's charges rallied magnificently after the interval as Nathan Tella's close-range header put them back in the game. Substitute Manuel Benson then levelled and a delightful curling strike from Anass Zaroury completed the turnaround and Josh Brownhill made the points safe with Burnley's fourth goal with only three minutes to play. The victory keeps the Clarets third in the Championship table having lost just once in their opening 16 showdowns (W7-D8-L1). Kompany was very critical of his team's first-half effort yet pleased with his side's response. He said, "I hated everything about the first half. How we turned up. Intensity and challenges. And it starts with that. Running. But we showed everything I love about the game in the second-half - a game of two halves is a good way to describe it." Burnley made two changes from their midweek trip to Birmingham with Ashley Barnes coming into the side at the point of the attack, replacing Jay Rodriguez who dropped to the bench. Meawhile, Johann Berg Gudmundsson - who scored as a substitute against the Blues - took club captain Jack Cork's place in the team in the heart of midfield. Norwich frustrated by Blades draw Norwich halted their three-game losing streak when picking up a point at fellow promotion challengers Sheffield United on Saturday. However, the Canaries were left to rue 'what could have been' after charging into a two-goal advantage through Teemu Pukki after just a quarter-of-an-hour at Bramall Lane, and comfortably leading at half-time. The Blades raised their game after the break and battle to parity with Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie on-target, before goalkeeper Adam Davies made a vital contribution late on to save Pukki's penalty after he had been fouled in the box, denying Norwich a late winner. Speaking post-match, Canaries chief Dean Smith said: "For 65 minutes, I was really happy with how we played, our gameplan was to draw them on to us and use the spaces - and I thought Sarg [Josh Sargent] and Teemu did that excellently. We tired, which was expected, but their two goals were a little bit soft. Unfortunately, we missed a big opportunity at 2-2." Isaac Hayden made his first start for Norwich with the Newcastle loanee replaced Liam Gibbs in midfield. Elsewhere, Dimitris Giannoulis, Todd Cantwell and Marcelino Nunez all came into the starting XI as Smith made four changes from his side that played in midweek; Kieran Dowell was ruled out of contention with laryngitis. Canaries rarely flourish at Turf Moor Burnley have been beaten just once in their past eight league meetings with Norwich (W4-D3-L1) and the Clarets also boast an excellent home record when welcoming the Canaries to Turf Moor, returning W7-D1-L0 in head-to-head duels here since 2004. In fact, the visitors have pocketed just a solitary success when travelling to Burnley in their league history. Burnley [2.12] are unbeaten in 13 Championship contests going back to mid-August (W6-D7-L0) and have suffered a sole reverse in league action under Vincent Kompany's watch. The Clarets have W3-D4-L0 at Turf Moor and Expected Points (xP) ratings place the hosts inside the top-four of the Championship, although performances have been better on the road. Ante-post favourites Norwich [3.50] have tabled only one Championship triumph in seven (W1-D3-L3) to slide five points off the summit. The Canaries have W3-D2-L3 on their travels and recorded only three clean sheets across the whole campaign. Even so, Dean Smith's side are projecting like an automatic promotion candidate on the underlying data metrics. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/burnley-vs-norwich-city/955951/"] Both sides can oblige Goals could be on the menu at Turf Moor. Burnley have seen 11/16 (69%) fixtures feature winning Both Teams To Score [1.75] selections and the Clarets have gotten on the scoresheet in all bar one Championship encounter thus far. Meanwhile, the hosts are posting an above-average total Expected Goals (xG) average of 2.42 in home outings. Norwich have only twice fired blanks since demotion and have silenced only three opponents during the same 16-game sample. Ten (62%) tussles have already paid-out for BTTS backers - including six of City's most recent eight - whilst five of their six away days when excluding the bottom-eight have also obliged for Both Teams To Score hunters. <div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Vincent Kompany - Burnley ">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Burnley have lost just once all season</figcaption>
</div>
<div id="fixture_meta">
<ul class="fixture_meta">
<li class="fixture_meta__name">
Burnley vs Norwich City
</li>
<li class="fixture_meta__date">Tue 25 Oct, 20:00</li>
</ul>
</div> Mark O'Haire is expecting an entertaining encounter.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Burnley have seen 11/16 (69%) fixtures feature winning Both Teams To Score selections and the Clarets have gotten on the scoresheet in all bar one Championship encounter"</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Goals forecast for Turf Moor tussle</strong></li> <li><strong>Burnley have only failed to score once</strong></li> <li><strong>Six of Norwich's last eight have seen BTTS</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2><strong>Burnley produce memorable comeback</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Burnley</strong> staged a sensational comeback to secure a memorable 4-2 success at Sunderland on Saturday having trailed 2-0 at the Stadium of Light at half-time. The Clarets conceded twice inside the opening 20 minutes but <strong>Vincent Kompany</strong>'s charges rallied magnificently after the interval as <strong>Nathan Tella</strong>'s close-range header put them back in the game.</p><p>Substitute <strong>Manuel Benson</strong> then levelled and a delightful curling strike from <strong>Anass Zaroury</strong> completed the turnaround and <strong>Josh Brownhill </strong>made the points safe with Burnley's fourth goal with only three minutes to play. The victory keeps the Clarets third in the Championship table having lost just once in their opening 16 showdowns (W7-D8-L1).</p><blockquote> <p>Kompany was very critical of his team's first-half effort yet pleased with his side's response. He said, "I hated everything about the first half. How we turned up. Intensity and challenges. And it starts with that. Running. But we showed everything I love about the game in the second-half - a game of two halves is a good way to describe it."</p> </blockquote><p>Burnley made two changes from their midweek trip to Birmingham with <strong>Ashley Barnes</strong> coming into the side at the point of the attack, replacing Jay Rodriguez who dropped to the bench. Meawhile, <strong>Johann Berg Gudmundsson</strong> - who scored as a substitute against the Blues - took club captain Jack Cork's place in the team in the heart of midfield.</p><h2><strong>Norwich frustrated by Blades draw</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Norwich</strong> halted their three-game losing streak when picking up a point at fellow promotion challengers Sheffield United on Saturday. However, the Canaries were left to rue 'what could have been' after charging into a two-goal advantage through <strong>Teemu Pukki </strong>after just a quarter-of-an-hour at Bramall Lane, and comfortably leading at half-time.</p><p>The Blades raised their game after the break and battle to parity with Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie on-target, before goalkeeper Adam Davies made a vital contribution late on to save Pukki's penalty after he had been fouled in the box, denying Norwich a late winner.</p><blockquote> <p>Speaking post-match, Canaries chief <strong>Dean Smith</strong> said: "For 65 minutes, I was really happy with how we played, our gameplan was to draw them on to us and use the spaces - and I thought Sarg [Josh Sargent] and Teemu did that excellently. We tired, which was expected, but their two goals were a little bit soft. Unfortunately, we missed a big opportunity at 2-2."</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Isaac Hayden</strong> made his first start for Norwich with the Newcastle loanee replaced Liam Gibbs in midfield. Elsewhere, <strong>Dimitris Giannoulis</strong>, <strong>Todd Cantwell</strong> and <strong>Marcelino Nunez </strong>all came into the starting XI as Smith made four changes from his side that played in midweek; Kieran Dowell was ruled out of contention with laryngitis.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205262449"><strong>Canaries rarely flourish at Turf Moor</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Burnley have been beaten just once in their past eight league meetings with Norwich (W4-D3-L1) and the Clarets also boast an excellent home record when welcoming the Canaries to Turf Moor, returning W7-D1-L0 in head-to-head duels here since 2004. In fact, the visitors have pocketed just a solitary success when travelling to Burnley in their league history.</p><p><strong>Burnley</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> are unbeaten in 13 Championship contests going back to mid-August (W6-D7-L0) and have suffered a sole reverse in league action under Vincent Kompany's watch. The Clarets have W3-D4-L0 at Turf Moor and Expected Points (xP) ratings place the hosts inside the top-four of the Championship, although performances have been better on the road.</p><p>Ante-post favourites <strong>Norwich</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.50</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> have tabled only one Championship triumph in seven (W1-D3-L3) to slide five points off the summit. The Canaries have W3-D2-L3 on their travels and recorded only three clean sheets across the whole campaign. Even so, Dean Smith's side are projecting like an automatic promotion candidate on the underlying data metrics.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#833237;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#833237;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#833237;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#833237;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="141,120.2 152.7,120.2 152.7,133.4 162.6,133.4 162.6,163.2 158,163.2 158,151.1 151.8,151.1 151.8,145.4 145.9,145.4 145.9,139.6 141,139.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="106.3,118 115.2,118 115.2,126.8 120.1,126.8 120.1,130.1 132.2,130.1 122.2,140.1 113.7,131.6 106.6,138.7 101.1,138.7 101.1,129 106,129 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="142.8,172.5 148.4,172.5 148.4,181.5 144.8,181.5 144.8,185.4 140.9,185.4 140.9,172.5 "></polygon> <rect x="102.9" y="172.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="137.6,70.1 144.6,70.1 144.6,74.6 152.3,74.6 152.3,80.2 163.4,80.2 163.4,97.9 150.5,97.9 150.5,90.4 142.5,90.4 142.5,81.5 129.6,81.5 129.6,75.8 137.3,75.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="131.4,58.3 116.6,58.3 116.6,73.7 123.2,73.7 123.2,63.9 131.4,63.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="99.5,199.6 116.6,199.6 116.6,211.1 111.4,211.1 111.4,216.7 104.2,216.7 104.2,211.1 96,211.1 96,199.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="66.6,80.9 77.7,80.9 77.7,88.4 86.9,88.4 86.9,96.9 76.7,96.9 76.7,109.3 66.6,109.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.2,42.6 91.5,53.2 91.5,40.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.3,172 70.5,172 70.5,158.8 60.7,158.8 60.7,129 65.3,129 65.3,141.1 71.5,141.1 71.5,146.8 77.4,146.8 77.4,152.6 82.3,152.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="147.7,29.7 164.8,29.7 164.8,41.2 159.6,41.2 159.6,46.8 152.4,46.8 152.4,41.2 144.2,41.2 144.2,29.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="140.3,218.3 140.3,207.2 147.8,207.2 147.8,198 156.3,198 156.3,208.2 168.7,208.2 168.7,218.3 "></polygon> <rect x="68.1" y="198.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> </svg> <h3>Burnley</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FCD200;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000117642369069442359950000002627865325555332284_" style="fill:#FCD200;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000157986468738428273220000003204853593904942464_" style="fill:#FCD200;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_95_"> <g> <path id="_x38__00000148620910437896830970000013933971095398162060_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M170.1,56V24.8 c0.3,0.1,0.7,0.3,1,0.4v26.6C170.7,53.2,170.4,54.6,170.1,56z M171.1,222V92.8c-0.3-1.8-0.7-4.2-1-7.1V222H171.1z"></path> <path id="_x37__00000084522543929742493470000009856323535168456865_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M154.2,18v204h1V18.4 C154.9,18.3,154.5,18.1,154.2,18z"></path> <path id="_x36__00000175290739321123267610000005967786292604504225_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M138.3,29.7V222h1V28.7 C139,29.1,138.7,29.4,138.3,29.7z"></path> <path id="_x35__00000087374864225071303430000009313187452275746229_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M122.4,37.5V222h1V37.3 C123.1,37.4,122.8,37.5,122.4,37.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__00000114066473678072785110000014310668828490776209_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M106.6,37.3V222h1V37.5 C107.2,37.5,106.9,37.4,106.6,37.3z"></path> <path id="_x33__00000021115029494275687650000010978632956965049771_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M90.7,28.7V222h1V29.7 C91.3,29.4,91,29.1,90.7,28.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000181076846189005500060000017902287579453996170_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M74.8,18.4V222h1V18 C75.5,18.1,75.1,18.3,74.8,18.4z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000129201388118340032260000015159735548122816175_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M59.9,85.8V222h-1V92.8 C59.2,91,59.5,88.6,59.9,85.8z M58.9,25.3v26.6c0.4,1.3,0.7,2.7,1,4.1V24.8C59.6,25,59.2,25.1,58.9,25.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#009341;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#009341;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#009341;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#009341;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#009341;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4 c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6 c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#FCD200;" d="M138.4,22.5c-3,4.6-16.4,14.1-23.4,18.9c-7.1-4.8-20.4-14.2-23.4-18.9c-2.4-3.7-3.1-9-3.3-12.8 L86,12.5c0.4,3.7,1.3,8.1,3.5,11.4c3.2,4.8,15.9,14,23.3,19c-0.2,0.1-0.3,0.2-0.5,0.3h5.4c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.3 c7.4-5,20.1-14.2,23.3-19c2.2-3.3,3.1-7.7,3.5-11.4l-2.3-2.8C141.5,13.5,140.8,18.9,138.4,22.5z"></path> </g> </g> <polyline style="fill:#009341;" points="117.8,42.5 116.7,43.3 118.2,43.3 117.8,42.5 "></polyline> <polygon style="fill:#009341;" points="115,41.4 112.3,43.2 110.6,42.5 114.9,39.5 "></polygon> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1 c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2 C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Norwich City</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Birmingham City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Swansea City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Stoke City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cardiff City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Burnley vs Norwich City</strong> Tuesday 25 October, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/burnley-vs-norwich-city/955951/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><strong>Both sides can oblige</strong></h2><p></p><p style="text-align: left;">Goals could be on the menu at Turf Moor. Burnley have seen 11/16 (69%) fixtures feature winning <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-norwich/31845588"><strong>Both Teams To Score</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> selections and the Clarets have gotten on the scoresheet in all bar one Championship encounter thus far. Meanwhile, the hosts are posting an above-average total Expected Goals (xG) average of 2.42 in home outings.</p><p>Norwich have only twice fired blanks since demotion and have silenced only three opponents during the same 16-game sample. Ten (62%) tussles have already paid-out for BTTS backers - including six of City's most recent eight - whilst five of their six away days when excluding the bottom-eight have also obliged for Both Teams To Score hunters.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 27 pts<p>Returned: 28.26 pts</p><p>P/L: +1.26 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £10 Get £2</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Bet £10 on Accas or Bet Builder at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens), and, after the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto 