Goals forecast for Turf Moor tussle

Burnley have only failed to score once

Six of Norwich's last eight have seen BTTS

Burnley produce memorable comeback

Burnley staged a sensational comeback to secure a memorable 4-2 success at Sunderland on Saturday having trailed 2-0 at the Stadium of Light at half-time. The Clarets conceded twice inside the opening 20 minutes but Vincent Kompany's charges rallied magnificently after the interval as Nathan Tella's close-range header put them back in the game.

Substitute Manuel Benson then levelled and a delightful curling strike from Anass Zaroury completed the turnaround and Josh Brownhill made the points safe with Burnley's fourth goal with only three minutes to play. The victory keeps the Clarets third in the Championship table having lost just once in their opening 16 showdowns (W7-D8-L1).

Kompany was very critical of his team's first-half effort yet pleased with his side's response. He said, "I hated everything about the first half. How we turned up. Intensity and challenges. And it starts with that. Running. But we showed everything I love about the game in the second-half - a game of two halves is a good way to describe it."

Burnley made two changes from their midweek trip to Birmingham with Ashley Barnes coming into the side at the point of the attack, replacing Jay Rodriguez who dropped to the bench. Meawhile, Johann Berg Gudmundsson - who scored as a substitute against the Blues - took club captain Jack Cork's place in the team in the heart of midfield.

Norwich frustrated by Blades draw

Norwich halted their three-game losing streak when picking up a point at fellow promotion challengers Sheffield United on Saturday. However, the Canaries were left to rue 'what could have been' after charging into a two-goal advantage through Teemu Pukki after just a quarter-of-an-hour at Bramall Lane, and comfortably leading at half-time.

The Blades raised their game after the break and battle to parity with Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie on-target, before goalkeeper Adam Davies made a vital contribution late on to save Pukki's penalty after he had been fouled in the box, denying Norwich a late winner.

Speaking post-match, Canaries chief Dean Smith said: "For 65 minutes, I was really happy with how we played, our gameplan was to draw them on to us and use the spaces - and I thought Sarg [Josh Sargent] and Teemu did that excellently. We tired, which was expected, but their two goals were a little bit soft. Unfortunately, we missed a big opportunity at 2-2."

Isaac Hayden made his first start for Norwich with the Newcastle loanee replaced Liam Gibbs in midfield. Elsewhere, Dimitris Giannoulis, Todd Cantwell and Marcelino Nunez all came into the starting XI as Smith made four changes from his side that played in midweek; Kieran Dowell was ruled out of contention with laryngitis.

Burnley have been beaten just once in their past eight league meetings with Norwich (W4-D3-L1) and the Clarets also boast an excellent home record when welcoming the Canaries to Turf Moor, returning W7-D1-L0 in head-to-head duels here since 2004. In fact, the visitors have pocketed just a solitary success when travelling to Burnley in their league history.

Burnley 2.1211/10 are unbeaten in 13 Championship contests going back to mid-August (W6-D7-L0) and have suffered a sole reverse in league action under Vincent Kompany's watch. The Clarets have W3-D4-L0 at Turf Moor and Expected Points (xP) ratings place the hosts inside the top-four of the Championship, although performances have been better on the road.

Ante-post favourites Norwich 3.505/2 have tabled only one Championship triumph in seven (W1-D3-L3) to slide five points off the summit. The Canaries have W3-D2-L3 on their travels and recorded only three clean sheets across the whole campaign. Even so, Dean Smith's side are projecting like an automatic promotion candidate on the underlying data metrics.

Both sides can oblige

Goals could be on the menu at Turf Moor. Burnley have seen 11/16 (69%) fixtures feature winning Both Teams To Score 1.758/11 selections and the Clarets have gotten on the scoresheet in all bar one Championship encounter thus far. Meanwhile, the hosts are posting an above-average total Expected Goals (xG) average of 2.42 in home outings.

Norwich have only twice fired blanks since demotion and have silenced only three opponents during the same 16-game sample. Ten (62%) tussles have already paid-out for BTTS backers - including six of City's most recent eight - whilst five of their six away days when excluding the bottom-eight have also obliged for Both Teams To Score hunters.