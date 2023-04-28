</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header__title">Blackpool v Millwall: Oppose goals in Friday's fixture</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-28">28 April 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Blackpool v Millwall: Oppose goals in Friday's fixture", "name": "Blackpool v Millwall: Oppose goals in Friday's fixture", "description": "Relegation-threatened Blackpool welcome play-off chasing Millwall to Bloomfield Road on Friday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a competitive ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/blackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/blackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-28T12:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-28T10:03:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Relegation-threatened Blackpool welcome play-off chasing Millwall to Bloomfield Road on Friday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a competitive contest. Blackpool revived under Dobbie Millwall play-off bid stuttering BTTS No appeals at even-money Blackpool bag vital victory Blackpool's hopes of escaping the Championship drop received a timely boost on Saturday as loan star Ian Poveda scored the only goal of the game as the Tangerines secured a 1-0 triumph at Birmingham. The Seasiders' substitute was set up by Morgan Rogers to convert from close range just 12 minutes after coming on as the match crept into the final quarter. The contest appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw - the duo managed just one shot on-target between them before the break - but a dreadful mix-up between home defender Kevin Long and stand-in goalkeeper Neil Etheridge presented Blackpool with an opportunity and the Tangerines were able to secure a first away win since October. Caretaker manager Stephen Dobbie was full of praise for his players post-match, saying: "We're still alive and in that dressing room we're starting to believe we can do it. I told the players we'd got nothing to lose now and that we needed to go for it, so could we get the goal to get us the win to keep fighting until Friday night before the other teams play." Dobbie is hoping to have both Jerry Yates and Keshi Anderson available again for the Millwall match, whilst Tom Trybull should be fit enough to feature from the off. Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery could also be involved, although Jordan Thorniley is rated as a slight doubt after picking up a groin injury during the victory at St Andrew's. Rowett critical of Millwall display Millwall manager Gary Rowett admitted his side "didn't turn up" as they suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at struggling Wigan last weekend. The Lions were second best all over the DW Stadium pitch and deserved to leave empty-handed despite conceding a decisive late goal. The Bermondsey boys fell behind early, only for George Saville to level proceedings on the half-hour mark. Still, Rowett explained that his side's performance was uncharacteristic of what they have shown lately, stressing that things need to improve if they are to secure a top-six finish at the end of the season. Speaking post-match, Rowett said: "I said to the players, we played like we weren't desperate to win the game and get into the top-six. We played like we were scared of dropping out of the top-six. There's a big difference. We didn't show up, we kept turning the ball over, we showed a real lack of bravery. You've got to step up in moments like this." Millwall made just one change for the trip to Wigan, with Callum Styles coming in on the left of midfield to replace Andreas Voglsammer. Rowett will undoubtedly be tempted to shuffle his pack ahead of Friday's trip, although Charlie Cresswell, Murray Wallace and George Honeyman are out and Ryan Leonard's involvement remains doubtful. Lions firm favourites at Bloomfield Road Blackpool and Millwall have played out an equal W6-D3-L6 in head-to-head league meetings this century. The Lions have had the better of more recent contests (W3-D1-L1) yet the Tangerines have tended to dominate Bloomfield Road match-ups; the Seasiders have posted W5-D1-L0 when hosting the Bermondsey outfit here going back to the 2006/07 campaign. Blackpool [3.55] have managed only 10 Championship triumphs this term yet two of those victories have arrived in four fixtures under Stephen Dobbie's interim charge. However, the Tangerines have tended to toil against the division's big guns with the hosts returning W2-D5-L15 when facing top-half opposition, a sample that includes W1-D2-L8 on home soil. Millwall [2.32] have dropped out of the play-off positions following an inconsistent run of results that's included a solitary success in seven (W1-D2-L4). The Lions have fired five blanks during their lean spell, whilst their road record (W7-D5-L10) has included two defeats at bottom-four scrappers. The away side have W7-D4-L4 at sides outside the top-eight. [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/blackpool-vs-millwall/956381"] Back BTTS No at even-money Stephen Dobbie's first fixture in charge of Blackpool brought a 3-1 loss at Luton. The Tangerines impressed in Bedfordshire and have since picked up two wins from three, with a clean sheet arriving with each success. Interestingly, three of their four outings under Dobbie have clicked for Both Teams To Score 'No' backers and a repeat is 1/1 (2.00) here. Millwall are the BTTS No kings of the division with that particular wager paying-out in 61% of their overall Championship clashes. Away from The Den, our proposed play has provided profit in 14/22 (36%) tussles with the visitors surprisingly failing to score in 10 (45%) of those tussles. Meanwhile, six of their last seven across all venues saw this bet bank. Back BTTS - No @ EVS", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gary Rowett, Millwall coach.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gary Rowett, Millwall coach.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gary Rowett, Millwall coach.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mark O'Haire", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark_ohaire" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gary Rowett, Millwall coach.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gary Rowett, Millwall coach.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gary Rowett, Millwall coach.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gary Rowett, Millwall coach.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Gary Rowett - Millwall"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Millwall have failed to score in five of their last seven</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Blackpool vs Millwall </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 28 Apr, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Blackpool vs Millwall", "description" : "Blackpool vs Millwall prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023 match on 28 April 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Blackpool vs Millwall ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-04-28 20:00", "endDate": "2023-04-28 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/blackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Bloomfield Road", "address" : "Bloomfield Road" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Blackpool", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Millwall", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Blackpool%20v%20Millwall%3A%20Oppose%20goals%20in%20Friday%27s%20fixture&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html&text=Blackpool%20v%20Millwall%3A%20Oppose%20goals%20in%20Friday%27s%20fixture" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Relegation-threatened Blackpool welcome play-off chasing Millwall to Bloomfield Road on Friday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a competitive contest.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Blackpool revived under Dobbie</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Millwall play-off bid stuttering</h3> </li> <li> <h3>BTTS No appeals at even-money</h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Blackpool bag vital victory</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Blackpool</strong>'s hopes of escaping the Championship drop received a timely boost on Saturday as loan star <strong>Ian Poveda</strong> scored the only goal of the game as the Tangerines secured a 1-0 triumph at Birmingham.</p><p>The Seasiders' substitute was set up by <strong>Morgan Rogers</strong> to convert from close range just 12 minutes after coming on as the match crept into the final quarter.</p><p>The contest appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw - the duo managed just one shot on-target between them before the break - but a dreadful mix-up between home defender Kevin Long and stand-in goalkeeper Neil Etheridge presented Blackpool with an opportunity and the Tangerines were able to secure a first away win since October.</p><blockquote> <p>Caretaker manager <strong>Stephen Dobbie</strong> was full of praise for his players post-match, saying: "We're still alive and in that dressing room we're starting to believe we can do it. I told the players we'd got nothing to lose now and that we needed to go for it, so could we get the goal to get us the win to keep fighting until Friday night before the other teams play."</p> </blockquote><p>Dobbie is hoping to have both<strong> Jerry Yates</strong> and <strong>Keshi Anderson</strong> available again for the Millwall match, whilst <strong>Tom Trybull </strong>should be fit enough to feature from the off.</p><p>Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery could also be involved, although Jordan Thorniley is rated as a slight doubt after picking up a groin injury during the victory at St Andrew's.</p><h2><strong>Rowett critical of Millwall display</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Millwall</strong> manager <strong>Gary Rowett </strong>admitted his side "didn't turn up" as they suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at struggling Wigan last weekend.</p><p>The Lions were second best all over the DW Stadium pitch and deserved to leave empty-handed despite conceding a decisive late goal.</p><p>The Bermondsey boys fell behind early, only for <strong>George Saville</strong> to level proceedings on the half-hour mark.</p><p>Still, Rowett explained that his side's performance was uncharacteristic of what they have shown lately, stressing that things need to improve if they are to secure a top-six finish at the end of the season.</p><blockquote> <p>Speaking post-match, Rowett said: "I said to the players, we played like we weren't desperate to win the game and get into the top-six. We played like we were scared of dropping out of the top-six. There's a big difference. We didn't show up, we kept turning the ball over, we showed a real lack of bravery. You've got to step up in moments like this."</p> </blockquote><p>Millwall made just one change for the trip to Wigan, with <strong>Callum Styles</strong> coming in on the left of midfield to replace <strong>Andreas Voglsammer</strong>.</p><p>Rowett will undoubtedly be tempted to shuffle his pack ahead of Friday's trip, although Charlie Cresswell, Murray Wallace and George Honeyman are out and Ryan Leonard's involvement remains doubtful.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213269537"><strong>Lions firm favourites at Bloomfield Road</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Blackpool and Millwall have played out an equal W6-D3-L6 in head-to-head league meetings this century.</p><p>The Lions have had the better of more recent contests (W3-D1-L1) yet the Tangerines have tended to dominate Bloomfield Road match-ups; the Seasiders have posted W5-D1-L0 when hosting the Bermondsey outfit here going back to the 2006/07 campaign.</p><p><strong>Blackpool</strong> 3.55 have managed only 10 Championship triumphs this term yet two of those victories have arrived in four fixtures under Stephen Dobbie's interim charge.</p><p>However, the Tangerines have tended to toil against the division's big guns with the hosts returning W2-D5-L15 when facing top-half opposition, a sample that includes W1-D2-L8 on home soil.</p><p><strong>Millwall</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> have dropped out of the play-off positions following an inconsistent run of results that's included a solitary success in seven (W1-D2-L4).</p><p>The Lions have fired five blanks during their lean spell, whilst their road record (W7-D5-L10) has included two defeats at bottom-four scrappers. The away side have W7-D4-L4 at sides outside the top-eight.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#ED7231;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <rect x="62.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -16.9458 63.9987)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -32.8428 70.5835)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="50.3,38.2 58.6,30 55.4,26.8 43.8,31.8 "></polygon> <rect x="62.9" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -1.0488 57.414)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -64.6368 83.753)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -128.2248 110.092)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -48.7398 77.1682)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -96.4308 96.9225)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="55.6,184.4 55.4,190.5 58.6,187.3 "></polygon> <rect x="62.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -80.5338 90.3377)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="57,98.9 58,96.9 50.3,89.1 42,97.4 50.3,105.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="50.7,112 50.3,111.6 43,118.9 46.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="54.9,206.2 54.7,213.7 58.6,209.8 "></polygon> <rect x="44.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -22.3607 50.9258)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="57.6,118.9 57.5,121 58.6,119.9 "></polygon> <rect x="81.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -122.8098 123.1649)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.2,162.5 56.1,167.3 58.6,164.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.9,140.7 56.8,144.2 58.6,142.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="58.2,97.1 58.2,97.8 58.6,97.4 "></polygon> <rect x="44.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -38.2577 57.5106)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -22.0129 96.7288)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -37.9099 103.3135)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -6.116 90.1441)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -53.8068 109.8981)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -101.4976 129.6522)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -112.3278 103.5072)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -85.6007 123.0675)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -69.7037 116.4828)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -117.3951 136.2386)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -11.5308 77.0716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -27.4278 83.6563)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -91.0158 109.9954)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -43.3248 90.2411)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 4.3662 70.4868)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -59.2218 96.8259)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -106.9128 116.5801)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -75.1188 103.4106)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -11.1829 122.875)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -80.1859 136.1411)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -96.0829 142.7259)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 20.6111 109.7055)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -64.2889 129.5564)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -42.9769 136.0445)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -48.3919 122.9716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -90.6679 155.7987)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -27.0799 129.4597)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 4.7141 116.2902)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -58.8739 142.6292)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="175.1,206.2 171.4,209.8 175.3,213.7 "></polygon> <rect x="118.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -111.9801 149.3115)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -106.5649 162.3835)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,164.9 173.9,167.3 173.8,162.5 "></polygon> <rect x="118.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -32.4949 116.3868)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -16.5979 109.8021)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -0.7009 103.2173)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="179.7,111.6 179.3,112 183.5,120.6 187,118.9 "></polygon> <rect x="173.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 15.544 142.436)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -85.2529 168.8716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="173.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -0.353 149.0207)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,30 179.7,38.2 186.2,31.8 174.6,26.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="188,97.4 179.7,89.1 172,96.9 173,98.9 179.7,105.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="174.6,190.5 174.4,184.4 171.4,187.3 "></polygon> <rect x="136.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -74.7709 149.214)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,119.9 172.5,121 172.4,118.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,97.4 171.8,97.8 171.8,97.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,142.4 173.2,144.2 173.1,140.7 "></polygon> <rect x="155.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -5.768 135.9479)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 10.129 129.3631)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -21.6649 142.5326)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 26.026 122.7784)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -37.5619 149.1174)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -69.3559 162.2869)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -101.1499 175.4564)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -53.4589 155.7021)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#ED7231;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#ED7231;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="44.5,49 33.6,53.4 33.4,52.9 40.3,38.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M46.2,49.8l10-4.1c1.9,2.9,3.2,6.8,3.9,11l-9.5,3.9L46.2,49.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M43.8,32.1l-0.3,0.1l0.2-0.3C43.6,31.9,43.7,32,43.8,32.1z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.6,94 57.9,97.4 52.6,108.2 50.1,109.2 45.7,98.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="19.9,80.7 22.5,79.6 26.9,90.4 16.1,94.8 14.7,91.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M54.5,77.7l6.5-2.6c-0.2,4.9-0.7,9.5-1.2,13.1l-0.8,0.3L54.5,77.7z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="24,72.1 30.3,59.3 31.3,58.9 35.7,69.7 24.8,74.1 "></polygon> <rect x="39.2" y="67.9" transform="matrix(0.9268 -0.3755 0.3755 0.9268 -24.3781 22.3242)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="30.5" y="88.6" transform="matrix(0.9268 -0.3755 0.3755 0.9268 -32.7928 20.548)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="185.7,49 196.6,53.4 196.8,52.9 189.9,38.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M183.9,49.8l-10-4.1c-1.9,2.9-3.2,6.8-3.9,11l9.5,3.9L183.9,49.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M186.3,32.1l0.3,0.1l-0.2-0.3C186.5,31.9,186.4,32,186.3,32.1z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="173.6,94 172.2,97.4 177.5,108.2 180,109.2 184.4,98.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="210.3,80.7 207.6,79.6 203.2,90.4 214.1,94.8 215.5,91.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M175.7,77.7l-6.5-2.6c0.2,4.9,0.7,9.5,1.2,13.1l0.8,0.3L175.7,77.7z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="206.1,72.1 199.9,59.3 198.9,58.9 194.5,69.7 205.3,74.1 "></polygon> <rect x="179.2" y="67.9" transform="matrix(0.3755 -0.9268 0.9268 0.3755 47.2573 217.5585)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="188" y="88.6" transform="matrix(0.3755 -0.9268 0.9268 0.3755 33.5432 238.6115)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_4_5_"> <rect id="Right_4_16_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_16_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_6_"> <rect id="Right_3_20_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_20_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_7_"> <rect id="Right_2_27_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_27_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_8_"> <rect id="Right_1_28_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_28_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path d="M115.1,35.8c-27.3,0-29-23.5-29.1-23.7l0.9-0.5c0.1,0.9,1.7,23.3,28.1,23.3c11.1,0,19.2-3.9,24-11.5c3.6-5.7,4-11.6,4-11.6 l1,0.5C144,12.3,142.4,35.8,115.1,35.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Blackpool</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_BLOCKS" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#273349;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000102523835424004784120000013261022892502445968_" style="fill:#273349;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000070831138888251200000000005761606359389325238_" style="fill:#273349;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="146,23.1 152.5,25.9 162.9,22 156,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="84,23.1 77.5,25.9 67.1,22 74,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="72.7,28 66.3,30.8 55.9,26.8 62.8,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.9,33 54.5,35.8 44.1,31.9 51,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="157.2,28 163.7,30.8 174.1,26.8 167.2,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169,33 175.5,35.8 185.9,31.9 179,28.9 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Millwall</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Birmingham City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> <li><span class="team">Millwall</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Millwall</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> <li><span class="team">Millwall</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Blackpool vs Millwall</strong> Friday 28 April, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/blackpool-vs-millwall/956381">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><strong>Back BTTS No at even-money</strong></h2><p></p><p>Stephen Dobbie's first fixture in charge of Blackpool brought a 3-1 loss at Luton.</p><p>The Tangerines impressed in Bedfordshire and have since picked up two wins from three, with a clean sheet arriving with each success. Interestingly, three of their four outings under Dobbie have clicked for <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921">Both Teams To Score 'No' </a></strong>backers and a repeat is <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921">1/1 (2.00)</a></strong> here.</p><p>Millwall are the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921"><strong>BTTS No </strong></a>kings of the division with that particular wager paying-out in 61% of their overall Championship clashes.</p><p>Away from The Den, our proposed play has provided profit in 14/22 (36%) tussles with the visitors surprisingly failing to score in 10 (45%) of those tussles. Meanwhile, six of their last seven across all venues saw this bet bank.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS - No @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">EVS</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 72 pts<p>Returned: 76.88 pts</p><p>P/L: +4.88 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Liverpool v Spurs on Sunday. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB300423">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921">Back Both Teams To Score ‘No’ @ 1/1</a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackpool-v-millwall/32292921">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Blackpool%20v%20Millwall%3A%20Oppose%20goals%20in%20Friday%27s%20fixture&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fblackpool-v-millwall-championship-tips-and-best-bets-oppose-goals-in-fridays-fixture-at-bloomfield-road-250423-766.html&text=Blackpool%20v%20Millwall%3A%20Oppose%20goals%20in%20Friday%27s%20fixture" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-the-best-bets-in-one-place-310323-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: The best bets in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/salah-liverpool-2023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-at-turf-moor-in-this-61-boost-310323-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals at Turf Moor in this 6/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/KOMPANY.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/KOMPANY.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/preston-north-end-v-blackpool-tips-back-preston-to-win-west-lancashire-derby-300323-1117.html">Preston North End v Blackpool: Back Preston to win West Lancashire derby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ryan Lowe.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Ryan%20Lowe.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-wearsiders-to-maintain-top-six-spot-270423-904.html">Saturday Championship Tips: Wearsiders to maintain top six spot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tony_Mowbray.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Tony_Mowbray.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/rotherham-v-cardiff-tips-keen-on-card-for-5-1-quina-270423-840.html">Rotherham v Cardiff: Keen on card for 5/1 Quina</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 New York Stadium Rotherham 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20New%20York%20Stadium%20Rotherham%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/villarreal-v-espanyol-tips---yellow-submarine-to-keep-cruising-260423-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Yellow Submarine to keep cruising</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Quique Setien Betis 1280.450x253.jpg" 