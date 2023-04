Blackpool revived under Dobbie

Blackpool's hopes of escaping the Championship drop received a timely boost on Saturday as loan star Ian Poveda scored the only goal of the game as the Tangerines secured a 1-0 triumph at Birmingham.

The Seasiders' substitute was set up by Morgan Rogers to convert from close range just 12 minutes after coming on as the match crept into the final quarter.

The contest appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw - the duo managed just one shot on-target between them before the break - but a dreadful mix-up between home defender Kevin Long and stand-in goalkeeper Neil Etheridge presented Blackpool with an opportunity and the Tangerines were able to secure a first away win since October.

Caretaker manager Stephen Dobbie was full of praise for his players post-match, saying: "We're still alive and in that dressing room we're starting to believe we can do it. I told the players we'd got nothing to lose now and that we needed to go for it, so could we get the goal to get us the win to keep fighting until Friday night before the other teams play."

Dobbie is hoping to have both Jerry Yates and Keshi Anderson available again for the Millwall match, whilst Tom Trybull should be fit enough to feature from the off.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery could also be involved, although Jordan Thorniley is rated as a slight doubt after picking up a groin injury during the victory at St Andrew's.

Rowett critical of Millwall display

Millwall manager Gary Rowett admitted his side "didn't turn up" as they suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at struggling Wigan last weekend.

The Lions were second best all over the DW Stadium pitch and deserved to leave empty-handed despite conceding a decisive late goal.

The Bermondsey boys fell behind early, only for George Saville to level proceedings on the half-hour mark.

Still, Rowett explained that his side's performance was uncharacteristic of what they have shown lately, stressing that things need to improve if they are to secure a top-six finish at the end of the season.

Speaking post-match, Rowett said: "I said to the players, we played like we weren't desperate to win the game and get into the top-six. We played like we were scared of dropping out of the top-six. There's a big difference. We didn't show up, we kept turning the ball over, we showed a real lack of bravery. You've got to step up in moments like this."

Millwall made just one change for the trip to Wigan, with Callum Styles coming in on the left of midfield to replace Andreas Voglsammer.

Rowett will undoubtedly be tempted to shuffle his pack ahead of Friday's trip, although Charlie Cresswell, Murray Wallace and George Honeyman are out and Ryan Leonard's involvement remains doubtful.

Blackpool and Millwall have played out an equal W6-D3-L6 in head-to-head league meetings this century.

The Lions have had the better of more recent contests (W3-D1-L1) yet the Tangerines have tended to dominate Bloomfield Road match-ups; the Seasiders have posted W5-D1-L0 when hosting the Bermondsey outfit here going back to the 2006/07 campaign.

Blackpool 3.55 have managed only 10 Championship triumphs this term yet two of those victories have arrived in four fixtures under Stephen Dobbie's interim charge.

However, the Tangerines have tended to toil against the division's big guns with the hosts returning W2-D5-L15 when facing top-half opposition, a sample that includes W1-D2-L8 on home soil.

Millwall 2.3211/8 have dropped out of the play-off positions following an inconsistent run of results that's included a solitary success in seven (W1-D2-L4).

The Lions have fired five blanks during their lean spell, whilst their road record (W7-D5-L10) has included two defeats at bottom-four scrappers. The away side have W7-D4-L4 at sides outside the top-eight.

Back BTTS No at even-money

Stephen Dobbie's first fixture in charge of Blackpool brought a 3-1 loss at Luton.

The Tangerines impressed in Bedfordshire and have since picked up two wins from three, with a clean sheet arriving with each success. Interestingly, three of their four outings under Dobbie have clicked for Both Teams To Score 'No' backers and a repeat is 1/1 (2.00) here.

Millwall are the BTTS No kings of the division with that particular wager paying-out in 61% of their overall Championship clashes.

Away from The Den, our proposed play has provided profit in 14/22 (36%) tussles with the visitors surprisingly failing to score in 10 (45%) of those tussles. Meanwhile, six of their last seven across all venues saw this bet bank.