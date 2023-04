Blackburn have lost just six home games

Luton already assured of a play-off place

Goals could be in short supply

Blackburn beaten by Burnley

Blackburn's winless run extended to seven Championship games after a sublime Manuel Benson strike settled the East Lancashire derby last midweek.

Rovers were dominant for large spells and restricted the champions to just one shot on-target, but a lack of killer instinct in the final third saw the hosts fail to score for a fourth time in seven games.

It was a familiar feeling for boss Jon Dahl Tomasson as Blackburn bossed possession and territory, yet opposition keeper Arijanet Muric largely remained untested.

It leaves Rovers with the prospect of needing two wins from their remaining fixtures to secure a play-off spot, but Tomasson remained upbeat post-match and was keen to focus on the positives.

Tomasson said, "We were the best team before they scored a great goal, all credit to the lad, they didn't have one shot on goal.

We were missing, probably as we were playing against the best team in the league, the quality to create a bit more, so disappointing to concede especially after a great performance. But you need goals to win games."

Blackburn again had to do without Sam Gallagher in attack, as Tyrhys Dolan led the line.

Rovers had made only two changes to the team that drew at Preston with Tyler Morton and Sorba Thomas dropping out as Ash Phillips and Harry Leonard came into the starting XI. Daniel Ayala, Tayo Edun and Gallagher could all return to the squad for Monday's match.

Luton solidiy third with Boro victory

Luton claimed a controversial victory over Championship play-off rivals Middlesbrough to strengthen their place in third last Monday night.

The visitors took the early initiative in an entertaining meeting at Kenilworth Road, opening the scoring soon before half-time. However, the Hatters hit back with two second-half goals to take top honours.

Tom Lockyer's header after the break levelled proceedings, before Carlton Morris scored from the spot after appearing to fall with minimal contact from Boro keeper Zack Steffen while trying to round him.

Luton's win - the first time they have won five consecutive home games since December 2018 - almost assures Town of third-place ahead of the run-in.

Speaking post-match, Hatters boss Rob Edwards praised his side's second-half response. He said: "Credit to the lads, I thought the response was really good.

It was always going to be a really tough game and also a mindset thing as both teams knew they were in the play-offs. We showed some good things, but I do think we could be better, and I'll press for that."

With Luton short of defenders - Gabe Osho, Reece Burke and Dan Potts all out injured - Edwards handed a senior debut to 17-year-old Joe Johnson off the bench.

The Hatters chief is keen to manage his squad's minutes over the final two fixtures and may look to shuffle his pack for the penultimate contest of the campaign at Ewood Park.

Blackburn have bagged a solitary success in seven league meetings with Luton this century (W1-D3-L3) with Rovers managing to take maximum points just once when welcoming the Hatters to Ewood Park since 1980.

Town were comfortable 2-0 victors when the two teams crossed swords back in September with Carlton Morris and Reece Burke on-target.

Blackburn 2.407/5 have slipped out of the Championship play-off places following an untimely lean spell (W1-D4-L4) since the start of March.

Rovers have tended to be at their best at Ewood Park with only three sides earning more home points than Jon Dahl Tomasson's team (W13-D3-L6) this term. However, the hosts are winless in four own backyard.

No second-tier side has earned more points than Luton 2.8415/8 since Christmas (W14-D6-L2) with the Hatters' only reverse in 18 arriving against runaway league leaders Burnley (W11-D6-L1).

Town have been turned over just once at top-half teams (W3-D6-L1) but with a top-six berth assured, boss Rob Edwards could be tempted to ring the changes on Monday evening.

Neither Blackburn nor Luton have tended to be involved in high-scoring Championship affairs this season.

Rovers' overall league dates are averaging just 2.20 goals per-game - a figure that drops to just 2.00 at Ewood Park with 14/22 (64%) fixtures featuring a maximum of two strikes and the same slim hit-rate occurring for Both Teams To Score (3/4).

On the road, Luton's matches have produced a measly 1.91 goals per-game average as 17/22 (77%) paid out for Under 2.5 Goals 1.824/5 backers.

BTTS No has banked in 14/22 (64%) of Hatters' road trips, whilst away days at top-half teams have managed just a 1.50 goals per-game average, suggesting Monday's match-up could prove to be a tight affair.

With that in-mind, I'm happy to support Blackburn Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at 4/5 on the Bet Builder.

Collectively, just three of the duos respective home/away encounters have broken the Over 3.5 Goals barrier; Rovers have suffered only six home defeats and will be desperate to pick up a positive result to keep their top-six dreams alive.