Blackburn v Derby Tips: Why you should back Tyrhys Dolan to score first at 13/2

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County



The 2024-25 EFL season kicks off on Friday with Ewood Park playing host to Blackburn Rovers and newly promoted Derby County.

Rovers haven't had an ideal summer in many ways, much of the noise centring around their last-gasp survival, off-field issues with their long-term owners the Venkys and the likely sale of star man Sammie Szmodics.

However, they have an excellent record against visitors Derby County, winning eight of their last ten league outings against the Rams, including each of their last four.

Paul Warne will be keen to put an end to that as he bids to get his side off to a decent start. Derby have had a relatively quiet summer for their standards but have had to replace key men Max Bird and Conor Hourihane.

Don't expect a classic

John Eustace may be without Sammie Szmodics, who hasn't played in their last three friendlies, but has made use of what he has available in order to change shape and create a side closer to his own image.

That means being organised, tenacious, hard to beat and a threat on the break. The ex-Watford captain has made a career out of organising teams, showcased by his Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers sides conceding one or fewer goals in 7 of 27 matches last season and 1 of 13 at home.

Paul Warne understands those qualities given his Rotherham United and Derby County sides have made their name on being hard to beat - their promotion last season was built on a defence that conceded 0.8 goals per game and 1 or 0 on 35 occasions, including 17 away from home.

Eustace will want to earn points quickly to bring some harmony back to a fractured club while Warne knows all too well the importance of picking up points having endured so many difficult times with Rotherham in the Championship.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals SBK 20/23

Time for Dolan to step up

Tyrhys Dolan remains something of an enigma. The 22-year-old has undeniable talent and speed that is the envy of many but enters his fifth season in the Rovers squad having played 147 league games, started just over half of those and not yet scored more than five goals in a league campaign.

In Blackburn's final friendly, Eustace fielded his team in a 4-2-3-1 in which Dolan played in a central attacking role just off new signing Makhtar Gueye, a tall forward that will be tasked with occupying defenders to open space for runners.

It means Dolan will have license to break beyond his striker and get into the box as much as possible - a freedom that could be fun for Dolan, particularly given his speed and ability to beat somebody 1v1.

He's also going to be tracked by a new-look Derby midfield with Conor Hourihane, Max Bird and Korey Smith replaced by Kenzo Goudmijn, Ben Osborn and David Ozoh. It could be a tough welcome to the Championship for two of those.

Dolan is 11/43.75 to score anytime but given I'm anticipating a low-scoring affair, backing Dolan at 13/27.50 makes sense.