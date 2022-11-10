</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a tight encounter</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-10">10 November 2022</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Birmingham v Sunderland: Blues can edge tight encounter", "name": "Birmingham v Sunderland: Blues can edge tight encounter", "description": "Birmingham entertain Sunderland in Friday night's televised Championship clash. Mark O'Haire is backing the Blues to avoid defeat in a tight encounter.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/birmingham-v-sunderland-tips-blues-can-edge-tight-encounter-091122-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/birmingham-v-sunderland-tips-blues-can-edge-tight-encounter-091122-766.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-10T09:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-10T09:00:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Birmingham entertain Sunderland in Friday night's televised Championship clash. Mark O'Haire is backing the Blues to avoid defeat in a tight encounter. Birmingham have lost just twice at St Andrew's Sunderland have won only 4/13 under Tony Mowbray 33 of 39 combined games have gone Under 3.5 Goals Birmingham battle back for a point Troy Deeney's late goal gave Birmingham a precious point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Swansea on Tuesday night. The visitors looked set for a comeback victory having fallen behind to Scott Hogan's early header. With the Swans scoring twice before the interval at St Andrew's, veteran Blues skipper Deeney stepped up to notch from point-blank range to salvage a stalemate. City boss John Eustace admitted his team missed Krystian Bielik and Harlee Dean but praised his squad for digging deep having made three changes to the team which won at Stoke, with Bielik suspended and Dean injured, forcing a reshuffle to both the defence and his midfield. Eustace said, "We keep going until the end and obviously I'm delighted with a point. The subs that came on made a fantastic difference - it's all about the squad. For the first 20-25 minutes we were really good, then lost our discipline and conceded a really poor goal. Second half I thought we were much better, and that never-say-die attitude was there." Dean remains a doubt with a calf problem - his place on Tuesday night was filled by Dion Sanderson, with George Friend coming back into the match-day squad for the first time since August. Meanwhile, Bielik returns from a ban for the hosts. Mowbray bemoans inconsistent Sunderland Sunderland chief Tony Mowbray admits he's looking for a more consistent output from his Black Cats team. The Wearsiders sit in mid-table following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff with the head coach managing only four Championship victories from 13 matches in charge, and the north-east native is yet to record back-to-back triumphs in the hot-seat. Mowbray said, "We have to show more consistency in our performances. We're really good for 45 minutes, either at the beginning or the end. We have to keep working, we have to keep striving to find answers. We want to score great goals, but sometimes you just have to win duels, win headers, win tackles, get there first. We have to bring both every game." Sunderland will be without the suspended Luke O'Nien for Friday night's fixture after picking up his fifth yellow cards before the cut-off point. Elsewhere, Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard and Lynden Gooch are all sidelined and unavailable until after the World Cup break. Blues make most appeal Birmingham and Sunderland are meeting for the first time in over four years with the Blues boasting a solid W8-D4-L2 return in head-to-head match-ups this century. The Second City side have proven particularly strong at St Andrew's during that same sample (W5-D2-L0) and are unbeaten when welcoming the Wearsiders for league action since 1997. Birmingham [2.38] have made a solid start to John Eustace's reign, sitting just three points shy of the top-six (W7-D7-L6). However, the Blues have produced their best efforts against the league's elite and come into this clash having returned W5-D0-L4 against bottom-half dwellers, whilst managing only three home wins at St Andrew's (W3-D5-L2). Sunderland [3.15] have made a promising start to life back in the second-tier, although results have regressed since Alex Neil's departure at the end of August. The Black Cats have posted W4-D4-L5 under Tony Mowbray to slide to within three points of the bottom-three, with the guests still searching for a first success against top-half opposition this term (W0-D4-L5). [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/birmingham-city-vs-sunderland/956092/"] Oppose goals in a tight encounter Goals haven't been a particularly prominent feature of either team's matches under the current regimes. Birmingham have covered the Over 2.5 Goals barrier in only 7/20 (35%) Championship outings under John Eustace, with six of 10 St Andrew's encounters producing a maximum of two strikes. Only Preston's fixtures have delivered fewer goals per-game. Sunderland have seen six of their 13 dates under Tony Mowbray pay-out for Over 2.5 Goals [2.16] backers as eight of those clashes featured at least one side failing to score. With only six of the duos combined 39 Championship clashes delivering four goals or more, another relatively low-scoring showdown could be on the cards in the Second City. With that in mind, I'm happy to take the [1.88] on the Bet Builder for Birmingham Double Chance, Under 1.5 First-Half Goals and Under 3.5 Total Goals. Birmingham have only lost twice at home this season Preview the English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023 match on 11 November 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Birmingham City vs Sunderland ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-11-11 19:00", "endDate": "2022-11-11 19:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/birmingham-v-sunderland-tips-blues-can-edge-tight-encounter-091122-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "St. Andrew's Stadium", "address" : "St. Andrew's Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Birmingham City", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Sunderland", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/birmingham-v-sunderland/31892158 " data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-championship\/birmingham-v-sunderland\/31892158 ","entry_title":"Birmingham v Sunderland: Blues can edge tight encounter"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/birmingham-v-sunderland/31892158%20">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Birmingham%20v%20Sunderland%3A%20Blues%20can%20edge%20tight%20encounter&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fbirmingham-v-sunderland-tips-blues-can-edge-tight-encounter-091122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fbirmingham-v-sunderland-tips-blues-can-edge-tight-encounter-091122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fbirmingham-v-sunderland-tips-blues-can-edge-tight-encounter-091122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fbirmingham-v-sunderland-tips-blues-can-edge-tight-encounter-091122-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fbirmingham-v-sunderland-tips-blues-can-edge-tight-encounter-091122-766.html&text=Birmingham%20v%20Sunderland%3A%20Blues%20can%20edge%20tight%20encounter" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Birmingham entertain Sunderland in Friday night's televised Championship clash. Mark O'Haire is backing the Blues to avoid defeat in a tight encounter.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Birmingham have lost just twice at St Andrew's</strong></li> <li><strong>Sunderland have won only 4/13 under Tony Mowbray</strong></li> <li><strong>33 of 39 combined games have gone Under 3.5 Goals</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p></p><h2><strong>Birmingham battle back for a point</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Troy Deeney</strong>'s late goal gave <strong>Birmingham</strong> a precious point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Swansea on Tuesday night. The visitors looked set for a comeback victory having fallen behind to <strong>Scott Hogan</strong>'s early header.</p><p>With the Swans scoring twice before the interval at St Andrew's, veteran Blues skipper <strong>Deeney stepped up to notch from point-blank range</strong> to salvage a stalemate.</p><p>City boss<strong> John Eustace</strong> admitted his team missed <strong>Krystian Bielik</strong> and <strong>Harlee Dean </strong>but praised his squad for digging deep having made three changes to the team which won at Stoke, with Bielik suspended and Dean injured, forcing a reshuffle to both the defence and his midfield.</p><blockquote> <p>Eustace said, "We keep going until the end and obviously I'm delighted with a point. The subs that came on made a fantastic difference - it's all about the squad. For the first 20-25 minutes we were really good, then lost our discipline and conceded a really poor goal. Second half I thought we were much better, and that never-say-die attitude was there."</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Dean remains a doubt</strong> with a calf problem - his place on Tuesday night was filled by Dion Sanderson, with George Friend coming back into the match-day squad for the first time since August. Meanwhile, Bielik returns from a ban for the hosts.</p><p></p><h2><strong>Mowbray bemoans inconsistent Sunderland</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Sunderland</strong> chief <strong>Tony Mowbray</strong> admits he's looking for a more consistent output from his Black Cats team. The Wearsiders sit in mid-table following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff with the head coach managing only four Championship victories from 13 matches in charge, and the north-east native is <strong>yet to record back-to-back triumphs in the hot-seat.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>Mowbray said, "We have to show more consistency in our performances. We're really good for 45 minutes, either at the beginning or the end. We have to keep working, we have to keep striving to find answers. We want to score great goals, but sometimes you just have to win duels, win headers, win tackles, get there first. We have to bring both every game."</p> </blockquote><p>Sunderland will be without the suspended <strong>Luke O'Nien</strong> for Friday night's fixture after picking up his fifth yellow cards before the cut-off point. Elsewhere, <strong>Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard and Lynden Gooch are all sidelined</strong> and unavailable until after the World Cup break.</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p><strong></strong></p><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206190261">Blues make most appeal</a> </strong></h2><p></p><p>Birmingham and Sunderland are meeting for the first time in over four years with the Blues boasting a solid W8-D4-L2 return in head-to-head match-ups this century. The Second City side have proven particularly strong at St Andrew's during that same sample (W5-D2-L0) and are unbeaten when welcoming the Wearsiders for league action since 1997.</p><p><strong>Birmingham</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> have made a <strong>solid start to John Eustace's reign</strong>, sitting just three points shy of the top-six (W7-D7-L6). However, the Blues have produced their <strong>best efforts against the league's elite</strong> and come into this clash having returned W5-D0-L4 against bottom-half dwellers, whilst managing only three home wins at St Andrew's (W3-D5-L2).</p><p><strong>Sunderland</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> have made a promising start to life back in the second-tier, although results have <strong>regressed since Alex Neil's departure</strong> at the end of August. The Black Cats have posted W4-D4-L5 under Tony Mowbray to slide to within three points of the bottom-three, with the guests still searching for a first success against top-half opposition this term (W0-D4-L5).</p><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#1F4CA6;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="55.7,179.8 174.3,179.8 174.2,177.2 55.8,177.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="56,169.7 174,169.7 173.9,167.2 56.1,167.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="55.2,198.7 174.8,198.7 174.8,196.2 55.2,196.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="56.9,140.8 173.1,140.8 173,138.3 57,138.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="54.9,206.2 54.8,208.7 175.2,208.7 175.1,206.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="56.6,150.8 173.4,150.8 173.3,148.3 56.7,148.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="57.5,121.9 172.5,121.9 172.4,119.3 57.6,119.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#0F2575;" d="M101,32.5H44.6l-0.4,0.2l2.3,2.3h61.2C105.2,34.5,103,33.6,101,32.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#0F2575;" d="M188,35l-1.2-2.5h-59.5c-2.6,1.1-5.6,2-9.1,2.5H188z"></path> <rect x="54.2" y="51.4" style="fill:#0F2575;" width="121.6" height="2.5"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="169.5,25 163.4,22.5 139,22.5 137.7,25 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#0F2575;" d="M65.3,22.5L60.1,25h32.4c-0.7-0.9-1.3-1.8-1.8-2.5H65.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#0F2575;" d="M58.2,82.9h117.6v-2.5H58.1C58.1,81.2,58.2,82,58.2,82.9z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#0F2575;" points="57.9,109.3 57.8,111.8 172.2,111.8 172.1,109.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#0F2575;" d="M56.4,64h119.4v-2.5H55.9C56.1,62.3,56.3,63.1,56.4,64z"></path> <path style="fill:#0F2575;" d="M58.3,92.9h117.5v-2.5H58.3C58.3,91.2,58.3,92.1,58.3,92.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#0F2575;" d="M112.1,35.5c2.1,0,4.1-0.2,6-0.5h-10.5C109.1,35.3,110.6,35.5,112.1,35.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#1F4CA6;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#1F4CA6;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <rect id="Right_5_12_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_12_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Birmingham City</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <g> <path id="_x36__00000096045183866893433300000005260089077568657059_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__00000101821309630130635480000005627191715927216798_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M160.5,222V20.7 c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__00000133498429843570034560000009289610602754229897_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M134.5,222V32.7 c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__00000152967448767112759410000013419481916237259195_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7 C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000049928057820701538340000012841854873289101453_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1 C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000153693713173144781410000004876108982605397934_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M56.5,26.3v20 c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_3_5_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-2.9,2.7-6,6l33.2,68.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_2_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M206.1,109.7l-31.6-64.9c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.4c-1.9,2.7-3.2,6.2-4,10.2l28.3,58 L206.1,109.7z"></path> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_2_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M31.6,113.5l28.2-57.9c-0.8-4-2.1-7.6-4-10.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3l-31.6,64.8 L31.6,113.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_9_" style="fill:#B70B0B;" d="M49.5,38c-3.1-3.3-6-6-6-6L9.1,102.5l7.2,3.5L49.5,38z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Sunderland</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Birmingham City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Swansea City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Stoke City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Birmingham City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> <li><span class="team">Birmingham City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Birmingham City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Sunderland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Birmingham City vs Sunderland</strong> Friday 11 November, 19:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/birmingham-city-vs-sunderland/956092/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><strong></strong></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206190271"><strong>Oppose goals in a tight encounter</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Goals haven't been a particularly prominent feature of either team's matches under the current regimes. Birmingham have covered the <strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong> barrier in only 7/20 (35%) Championship outings under John Eustace, with six of 10 St Andrew's encounters producing a maximum of two strikes. Only Preston's fixtures have delivered fewer goals per-game.</p><p>Sunderland have seen six of their 13 dates under Tony Mowbray pay-out for <strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> backers as eight of those clashes featured at least one side failing to score. With only six of the duos combined 39 Championship clashes delivering four goals or more, another relatively <strong>low-scoring showdown could be on the cards in the Second City.</strong></p><p>With that in mind, I'm happy to take the <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> on the Bet Builder for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/birmingham-v-sunderland/31892158"><strong>Birmingham Double Chance, Under 1.5 First-Half Goals and Under 3.5 Total Goals</strong></a>. <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2>
<p>Staked: 35 pts<p>Returned: 34.95 pts</p><p>P/L: -0.05 pts</p></p> ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6520861={pID:"6520861",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6520861:window.ftClick_6520861,ftExpTrack_6520861:window.ftExpTrack_6520861,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6520861PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6520861); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6520861PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6520861"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6520861;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIEBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumDailyRewardsFlipbook300x600/?"+ft6520861PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6520861.GTimeout);ft6520861PP.init(); 