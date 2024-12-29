Championship Tips: Seven best bets for Sunday afternoon

Oxford vs Plymouth

Rowett's perfect start set to continue

Oxford hauled themselves towards safety with three important points at the Kassam on Boxing Day. The Yellows picked up their first victory since the beginning of November, although they made hard work of their success. Gary Rowett, in his first game in charge, was delighted with his side's effort, although there were a few nervous moments in the final few minutes. Mark Harris, scored against his former club on Thursday, and will be determined to put a decent goalscoring run together. The hosts are reliable when it comes to finding the net at the Kassam having scored in each of their last eight here. If they get in front here, they are likely to hold on for the victory.

Plymouth's away record is appalling. Wayne Rooney's side were battered on their travels yet again and have now conceded 33 goals away from Home Park. With just three goals scored, they are unlikely to trouble Jamie Cumming. They've conceded 16 goals in their last four and stopping the rot could be tough.

Recommended Bet Back Oxford to win and Over 1.5 goals SBK 13/10

Watford vs Cardiff Bluebirds' winless streak to continue Watford moved up to sixth with a contentious victory over Portsmouth on Boxing Day. Tom Cleverley is still yet to be defeated at Vicarage Road since taking charge in April, although there was an element of good fortune about the second-half penalty decision. Although they've been breached in each of their last two, the Hornets have conceded an average of just 0.55 goals per game at Vicarage Road and have won seven of their last eight. Each of those victories have been by a single goal margin and although there are likely to be much tougher assignments ahead, this is an ideal fixture. Cardiff fans haven't seen their side collect maximum points since November 2nd and despite being handed the reins until the end of the season, Omer Riza has been unable to stop the rot. They are still yet to win away from home this season and have conceded 2+ goals in each of their last three on the road. Encouragingly, they have netted two goals in those matches and this could be another hugely entertaining tie. Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 Watford Goals SBK 19/20

Stoke vs Sunderland Black Cats to pile more pressure on Pelach Stoke sunk closer to the relegation zone with a defeat at home to Leeds on Boxing Day. Narcis Pelach has come under increasing pressure from the home fans with five defeats in six and this could be yet another tough 90 minutes. The hosts managed just four shots on Thursday evening and the fans made their feelings clear at the end of the match. Many of their players are underperforming, although Viktor Johansson helped to keep the score down yet again. Sunderland have lost just one of their last 16 Championship fixtures and comfortably sit fourth in the table. Regis Le Bris' young side have rediscovered their scoring touch over the festive period with ten goals in their last five encounters and have outshot their opponents in each of their last two away games. The Frenchman's ability to make in-game tactical switches has enabled the Wearsiders to take points from their last five matches despite conceding the first goal of the game in each of those encounters. Even if they fall behind here, they are likely to bounce back. Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 Sunderland Goals SBK 5/4

Swansea vs Luton Free-scoring Cullen to trouble the Hatters' defence Swansea bounced back from consecutive defeats with a comfortable success against QPR on Boxing Day. It was a much-needed victory for Luke Williams' men, with the return of Goncalo Franco giving the XI a much better balance. Liam Cullen was the standout player once again and notched twice against the West Londoners. The 24-year-old has netted six times since the end of November with five of those goals being stuck at this venue. He seems to thrive in front of the home crowd and should get plenty of joy against one of the Championships' weakest travellers. Luton have failed to score in each of their last two away games and continue to struggle on the road. Rob Edwards' men have lost eight consecutive away games and could find it tough to keep Cullen and his teammates off the scoresheet. Recommended Bet Back Liam Cullen Anytime Goalscorer SBK 7/2

Coventry vs Millwall Back-to-back home victories for Lampard There are still plenty of inconsistencies in Coventry's performances, yet things appear to be clicking for Frank Lampard at Coventry. Admittedly, they were heavily beaten at Fratton Park, however, they could easily have been 3-0 up in the first ten minutes. The Sky Blues are creating chances and the form of Ephron Mason-Clark has been one of the highlights of Lampard's embryonic tenure so far. The hosts have netted 2+ goals in each of their last four home matches and although they will find it tougher on Sunday, they will be expected to collect maximum points this weekend. Despite speculation surrounding Alex Neil's imminent appointment at the Den, Millwall will continue to be led by caretaker boss David Livermore here. The Lions slipped to a rare defeat on Thursday afternoon, although they could easily have taken a point from the game. They don't lose many games, yet just a single goal could be enough to settle this one. Recommended Bet Back Coventry Win SBK 4/5

Blackburn vs Hull Rovers return to winning ways Blackburn picked up a decent point against high-flying Sunderland on Boxing Day. Rovers have the knack of coming from behind to secure points with John Eustace having installed a never-say-attitude into his squad. The hosts will be without Lewis Travis and Harry Pickering for the festive season yet the likes the Callum Brittain and Lewis Baker have slotted in seamlessly. They have lost just twice at Ewood Park so far this campaign and will be expected to end their two-match winless streak on Sunday. Hull slipped up on Boxing Day at Deepdale. Ruben Selles' men huffed and puffed in the second half with Mason Burstow missing a decent chance to take a share of the spoils. The Tigers' away form is abysmal and they have lost each of their last five away games, scoring just twice in the process. Recommended Bet Back Blackburn to win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 6/5