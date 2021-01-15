Barnsley v Swansea: Intriguing tussle anticipated from Oakwell

Barnsley v Swansea

Saturday January 16, 19:45

Sky Sports

Barnsley bid to build momentum

Michel Helik's header and a stoppage-time penalty from Cauley Woodrow sent Barnsley through to the fourth round of the FA Cup as they edged out Tranmere 2-0 at Oakwell on Saturday. After dominating the first half without scoring, the Tykes finally broke the deadlock as a flat cross from Herbie Kane was headed in by Helik on the hour mark.

The Reds had gone close on several occasions beforehand, monopolising possession and firing in 20 efforts at goal to Rovers' tally of five. Goalkeeper Brad Collins saved the League Two team's best effort before the break, then as Tranmere pressed for an equaliser, Woodrow broke, was brought down in the area and stepped up to seal the tie late on.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael made only three changes to his starting XI, picking his best available side bar Collins and speaking post-match, said: "I prepare for the next game against Swansea and I want to stay in rhythm with my team. It is very important for the guys to play every week. It was a professional performance. It was a cup game and a fight."

Much-changed Swansea ease past Stevenage

Steve Cooper claimed the first FA Cup victory of his managerial career as Swansea won 2-0 at League Two side Stevenage on Saturday. The Welsh outfit made seven changes to their starting XI for the showdown but goals from veteran forward Wayne Routledge and on-loan Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres proved decisive in a deserved away day victory.

The Swans dominated the opening stages, and Routledge headed home after just seven minutes. Cooper's men continued to create chances, with George Byers, Gyokeres and Jordon Garrick having opportunities, although the hosts responded well with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman called into action before Gyokeres goal put the visitors in command.

Woodman saved a late penalty to keep Swansea's clean sheet intact and Cooper was pleased with his team's display at Broadhall Way, saying: "The objective was to win the game. Yeah, we changed the team and with that we appreciated it might not be a free-flowing performance, so to win 2-0 away from home - there were lots of positives."

Tykes tend to fall short against league's elite

Barnsley are winless against Swansea across all competitions since 1983 (W0-D7-L8) and the Tykes were beaten 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium in the duos earlier season Championship meeting. At Oakwell, the Reds have returned four draws in five winless regular season league match-ups since their 3-2 success here against the Swans 38 years ago.

Barnsley 2.809/5 opened their account without a win in seven but the hosts have since taken 30 points from 16 showdowns (W10-D0-L6). Only three clubs have earned more points in that sequence than the Reds, whose high-intensity approach has impressed under Valerien Ismael. However, the Tykes have returned only W2-D2-L7 when taking on fellow top-half teams.

Swansea 2.6813/8 are amongst the leading pack having been beaten only four times in their opening 23 outings (W12-D7-L4). Steve Cooper's troops' have proven to be rock-solid competitors, giving few opportunities away, and shipping multiple goals in only three fixtures. However, the guests have returned just W1-D2-L2 away at the top-half.

Swans can keep Reds at bay

Barnsley have scored twice or more in six of their Oakwell outings, but also fired blanks on four occasions across their 11 home fixtures. The hosts are also without a shutout in 11 matches, including five Championship contests on home soil here, leaking in six of seven when welcoming sides from 14th and above.

In contrast, only three Championship clubs are seeing fewer goals per-game than Swansea's total of 1.74 as a huge 19/23 (83%) of games have produced Under 2.5 Goals 1.608/13. Away from the Liberty Stadium, 10 of the 11 Swans' fixtures have featured fewer than three goals as Steve Cooper's men have kept five shutouts, conceding just eight goals in total.

Despite Barnsley's emergence as top-six contenders, Swansea remain a rock-solid side that are well capable of collecting at least a point from their trip to South Yorkshire on Saturday night. With that in mind, it may pay to keep the Swans onside alongside Under 3.5 Goals for a 1.804/5 shot on the Same Game Multi, a profitable punt in eight of their 11 road trips.