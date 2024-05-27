2024/25 Championship: Leeds 6/1 to win title following more play-off heartbreak

Whites 6/1 7.00 to win next season's Championship

Relegated sides fancied to make an impact

Rooney's Plymouth the complete outsiders

Whites the early Championship jollies

Leeds United are the early 6/17.00 favourites to win next season's Championship following their 1-0 play-off final defeat to Southampton on Sunday.

The defeat at Wembley means that the Whites have failed to be promoted on all six occasions that they've appeared in the end-of-season play-offs.

Daniel Farke's men blew their automatic promotion hopes by losing four of their last last six games of the regulation season, though their final points tally of 90 offers high hopes that they can be promoted next season without the need to endure the play-offs.

Leeds can be backed at 15/82.88 in the Betfair Sportsbook's To Be Promoted market.

Relegated teams fancied to make an immediate return

Behind Leeds, Burnley at 13/27.50 and Luton Town at 9/110.00 are the second and third favourites respectively to win the Championship title having been relegated from the Premier League, while Sheffield United can be backed at 12/113.00.

All three clubs, who were promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season, struggled to make an impact in the top flight of English football last term, with only Luton having any realistic chance of avoiding the drop entering the final few weeks.

Burnley's task will likely be made more difficult by losing manager Vincent Kompany who look set to become Bayern Munich's new boss in the coming days.

In the To Be Promoted market - which includes a top two finish and promotion via the play-offs - Burnley can be backed at 2/13.00 with Luton at 3/14.00 and Sheffield United at 5/16.00.

Play-off protagonists likely to be there again but Rooney fancied to struggle

This season's beaten play-off semi finalists, Norwich and West Brom, can both be backed at 11/112.00 to win the title next term, while Middlesbrough - also 11/112.00 - and Coventry City at 12/113.00 are also fancied to contend for the title after just missing out on the play-offs this season.

The Canaries can be backed at 4/15.00 to be promoted, the same price as the Baggies and the Boro, while the Sky Blues are just a point bigger at 5/16.00.

Following Ipswich Town' back-to-back promotions League One winners Portsmouth will fancy their chances of doing the same as the Tractor Boys and they can be backed at 18/119.00 for the title and at 13/27.50 to be promoted.

Propping up both Championship markets is Plymouth Argyle, who have just appointed former Derby boss Wayne Rooney as their new manager.

The former Manchester United and England star looks to have a huge task on his hands to get Argyle competitive in next season's Championship, with the southwest outfit being available to back at 50/151.00 for the title and 17/118.00 to be promoted.

Leeds United 6/1 7.00

Burnley 13/2 7.50

Luton Town 9/1 10.00

Middlesbrough 11/1 12.00

Norwich City 11/1 12.00

West Brom 11/1 12.00

Sheffield United 12/1 13.00

Coventry City 12/1 13.00

BAR 18/1 19.00

