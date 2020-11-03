Zenit v Lazio: Immobile can keep visitors moving forward

Zenit St Petersburg 2.942/1 v Lazio 2.6213/8; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 4 November, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 1

Strong start, as Lazio overcome challenges

The top club in Group F go up against the bottom side, when Lazio travel to Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

It's been a good start for Lazio in tough circumstances. They were underdogs at home against Borussia Dortmund in their opening game, but won 3-1. Then in the second round of games, they visited Club Brugge with a squad depleted by Covid-19. Under the circumstances, they can be pleased with a 1-1 draw in a game that Brugge dominated.

At the weekend Lazio pulled off a thrilling late comeback to win 4-3 at Torino, scoring an equaliser in the 95th minute and the winner in the 98th minute of added time. Lazio are now unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and their side has a much more familiar look to it, as players return from isolation.

Zenit made a very poor start in the competition when they lost 2-1 at home to Club Brugge and they were then defeated 2-0 at Borussia Dortmund. On Sunday they won 2-0 at Khimki in Russia's Premier League and they really need another victory to ignite their Champions League campaign.

Immobile has become a living Lazio legend

One of the players unavailable to Lazio against Club Brugge was Ciro Immobile. The Italian international striker came off the bench to score the equaliser against his old club Torino at the weekend and add to what is a sensational goalscoring record for Lazio.

No one in Europe scored more than Immobile's 36 league goals in 37 games last season, with the 30-year-old eclipsing Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo. Now in his fifth season at Lazio, Immobile has a total of 129 goals in 184 games, with four coming in six appearances this season. It's a record that suggests Immobile is value to score at 2.35/4.

