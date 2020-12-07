Zenit v Borussia Dortmund: Favre's side will claim much needed win

Zenit St Petersburg 4.94/1 v Borussia Dortmund 1.824/5; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 8 December, 17:55

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Dortmund must win to avoid big guns

Borussia Dortmund need a win away at Zenit St Petersburg to ensure that they win Group F.

Lucien Favre's team are already sure of a place in the last-16, but can make sure that they avoid some tricky ties by finishing first rather than second. With the likes of the holders Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona having already won their respective groups, a victory will ensure that Dortmund do not have to play any of them in the round of 16.

Dortmund drew 1-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend, which stretched their run of games without a win to three (D2 L1). Erling Haaland has been unavailable with injury for the last two of those games and though he could return before the end of the year, Dortmund must start winning while he remains unavailable.

It would seem that Zenit are the perfect opponents for Dortmund to do just that. They beat Ural 5-1 on Saturday to remain top of the Russian Premier League on goal difference, but have been in poor form of late.

Germans will get the win they need

The victory against Ural ended a run of four games without a win for Zenit (D2 L2). Both of the losses in that sequence came in the Champions League.

It's a competition that Zenit have fared poorly in this season. They only have one point in five games (D1 L4) and will definitely finish bottom of Group F.