Zenit St Petersburg v Club Brugge: Goals will flow in Russia

Zenit St Petersburg 8/111.74 v Club Brugge 9/25.5; The Draw 3/14.0

Tuesday 20 October, 17:55

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Group F underdogs face off

Zenit and Club Brugge both won their respective domestic titles last season and are already top of their leagues in the new campaign. They compete in Group F with Borussia Dortmund and Lazio.

It's the Russian Premier League that is slightly deeper into the new seasoin, with Zenit top after eleven games (W7 D3 L1). Though tactically flexible, Zenit normally play with a 4-4-2 that sees the Russia striker Artem Dzyuba paired with the Iranian international Sardar Azmoun. The duo's goals were a vital component as Zenit won the title last season and they have once again started in good form, scoring 13 goals between them so far.

Belgium's First Division A is nine games old. Club Brugge conceded a late goal against Standard Liege over the weekend to draw 1-1, but remain top of the table on goal difference (W6 D1 L2).

Lots of goals in Zenit's home matches

Zenit are the rightful favourites, but Club Brugge's performances in last season's Champions League group stages give reason to be cautious. Though Brugge failed to win any of their six games, they did have three draws, of which two were away from home. Most notably the Belgians claimed a point at the Bernabeu, going 2-0 up before Real Madrid fought back to draw 2-2.

With the result perhaps hard to predict, the goals markets could be safer territory. Brugge's weekend draw broke a run of five straight games in which three or more goals were scored.

All five of Zenit's home matches this season have seen over 2.5 goals land, most often comfortably, with an average of 4.4 goals-per-game being scored in this run. Over 2.5 goals looks good value at 5/61.86.

