Young Boys v Villarreal: Expect low scoring game involving 0-0 specialists

Young Boys 3.39/4 v Villarreal 2.35/4; The Draw 3.711/4

Wednesday 20 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Villarreal struggling in Spain and in Europe

Young Boys will be aiming to claim more home points in Group F, as they welcome a Villarreal side that have yet to win.

The Swiss champions took advantage of Manchester United having a player sent off to win their opening match 2-1. Young Boys then lost their second match 1-0 away at Atalanta. Domestically, they are third in the Super League as they look to defend their title, four points behind the leaders Basel, but with a game in hand (P9 W5 D3 L1).

Villarreal drew 2-2 at home to Atalanta in their opener, before losing 2-1 at United. They can count themselves unlucky to not take at least a point at Old Trafford, after taking the lead in the second-half and conceding the winning goal in added time.

At the weekend, Villarreal conceded another late winner at home to Osasuna, which saw them lose 2-1 at home. It was their first defeat in La Liga this season, but due to their tendency to draw they are still only 12th in the table (W2 D5 L1).

Lack of goals a problem for Yellow Submarine

Villarreal are the favourites at 2.35/4, with Young Boys at 3.39/4 and the draw at 3.711/4.

That seems a short price for a Villarreal side that have failed to win so many games this season. While the Europa League holders undoubtedly have the quality to win this, there is pressure on them to perform.

A big problem for Villarreal in La Liga this season has been a lack of goals. Four of their eight games have finished 0-0 and that makes under 2.5 goals look big at 2.166/5.