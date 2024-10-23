Wednesday Champions League Tips: Back goals when Barca meet Bayern at 11/5

Barca can maintain unbeaten home run

Atletico Madrid will beat Lille narrowly

Zagreb are worth taking a chance on

Feyenoord are improving

Atletico host a Lille side who have already caused a Champions League shock against Real Madrid this season.

Lille beat the Champions League holders Real Madrid 1-0 in the last round of fixtures. After a poor start to the new campaign, the French club are unbeaten in five games (W3 D2), keeping clean sheets in three of their last four matches.

Atletico Madrid beat Leganes 3-1 over the weekend, which was the first time in five games that they had scored more than one goal in a match. Diego Simeone's team have been erratic this season and were thrashed 4-0 away at Benfica in their last Champions League game, but they are strong at home (P6 W4 D2). An Atletico win and under 3.5 goals is 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Atletico Madrid to beat Lille and under 3.5 goals SBK 1/1

Two giants of the European game meet in the pick of Wednesday's fixtures, when Barcelona host Bayern Munich.

The visitors will be up against their former manager in Hansi Flick and the club legend that is Robert Lewandowski. Both are flourishing at the Camp Nou. Barca are top of LaLiga under their new coach and Lewandowski is leading the scoring charts in the Spanish top flight with twelve goals in ten games.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga and like Barcelona, are scoring goals for fun. Combine Barca double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, at odds of 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona double chance against Bayern Munich, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 11/5

Both Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb are at the wrong end of the Champions League table and will see this as an opportunity to win some points.

The hosts are in 34th place from 36 teams. They have lost 3-0 at Sparta Prague and then 4-0 at home to Brest. It's concerning that Salzburg have been beaten so convincingly, considering that their opening fixtures have been rather kind and they were also thrashed 5-0 by Sturm Graz earlier this month.

Zagreb were thrashed 9-2 by Bayern Munich, so it was actually quite impressive that they drew 2-2 at home with Monaco in their second match. With Salzburg being so bad of late, there could be value in backing the visitors cautiously, with Zagreb as big as 11/53.20 in the Draw No Bet market.

Recommended Bet Back Dinamo Zagreb draw no bet against Red Bull Salzburg SBK 11/5

Benfica will be looking to continue their winning ways against a Feyenoord side that are slowly adjusting to life without Arne Slot.

Bruno Lage's side have won each of their last six games. That runs includes a 2-1 Champions League victory at Red Star Belgrade, followed by that remarkable 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Brian Priske is the new man in charge at Feyenoord. His team struggled at first, losing their Champions League opener 4-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, yet they have bounced back with a five match unbeaten run (W4 D1). This could be a competitive match and both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is 5/61.84.