Wednesday Champions League Bet Builder Tips: Benzema can hurt Chelsea

Benzema big to score again

Chelsea 2.0811/10 v Real Madrid 4.216/5; The Draw 3.45

Wednesday 6 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Chelsea need to bounce back from a humiliating weekend defeat, when they host Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's team lost 4-1 at home to Brentford on Saturday. Now they host the La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who reached the quarter-finals with a dramatic comeback against PSG in the last-16.

At the weekend, Real Madrid won 2-1 at Celta Vigo, to establish a twelve point lead at the top of La Liga. With the Spanish title not far from being secured, Madrid should not be discounted as potential Champions League winners. They are currently the fifth favourites at 15.014/1, not far behind the fourth favourites Chelsea at 13.012/1.

Chelsea are of course defending the Champions League, but right now, the art of defending is not something that they are finding easy. They've conceded in three of their last five games and with Real Madrid boasting plenty of firepower, both teams to score seems a good place to start with our Bet Builder. It's available at 9/10 on the Sportsbook.

Over 2.5 goals has landed in each of Real Madrid's last five games. The price of 23/20 therefore seems generous and needs to be added.

Karim Benzema is Madrid's main danger. He scored a brace at the weekend, taking his tally for the season to 34 in 35 games. In his current form, the odds of 11/5 for him to score looks huge and completes a treble that pays out at odds of 4.76.

Bayern have been conceding regularly

Villarreal 5.85/1 v Bayern Munich 1.654/6; The Draw 4.47/2

Wednesday 6 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Wednesday's other quarter-final sees Villarreal playing host to the 2020 Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Bayern are the third favourites at 4.77/2 and look set to be on a collision course to meet Liverpool in the semi-finals. Villarreal are the seventh favourites at 140.0139/1.

The German champions won 4-1 at Freiburg over the weekend. They have a nine point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and are on an unbeaten run of eight games (W5 D3).

In contrast, Villarreal lost 2-0 at Levante on Saturday. It was their their third defeat from their last five games (W2), but won of their recent victories did come against Juventus in the last-16, who they beat 4-1 on aggregate.

It's hard to see the Yellow Submarine being able to prevent a Bayern win, which is where we'll start our Bet Builder at 4/7. To that we'll add both teams to score at 6/10, which has landed in nine of Bayern's last eleven games.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 45 goals in 38 games this season, with twelve coming from eight Champions League games. Naturally his price to score is short, so instead we'll back the Pole to have one shot on target in each half, at odds of 6/5. That creates a treble at attractive odds of 5.52.