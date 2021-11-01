Villarreal v Young Boys: Hosts will concede in victory

Villarreal 1.564/7 v Young Boys 6.611/2; The Draw 4.67/2

Tuesday 2 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Villarreal struggling in Spain

There's all to play for in Group F, as Villarreal and Young Boys battle for points on Tuesday.

Though Young Boys are bottom of the group, they have three points and are only three behind the leaders Manchester United. They earned those points with an opening win against United, but have yet to add to their tally. At the weekend they lost 3-1 at St Gallen, which leaves them third in the Super League, five points behind the leaders Basel.

Villarreal also come into this game off the back of a defeat, having lost 2-0 at Valencia on Saturday. They have now gone four games without a win in La Liga (D1 L3) and are a lowly 13th in the table.

It's not what was expected after winning the Europa League back in May. There are rumours that Unai Emery may be leaving the club to join Newcastle, but he would be departing a side that are still in with a strong chance of making the last-16 of the Champions League. They are second in the group with four points (P3 W1 D1 L1).

Villarreal conceding regularly

Villarreal are the favourites at 1.564/7, with the draw at 4.67/2 and Young Boys at 6.611/2.

Though Villarreal should win, it's hard to be enthusiastic about them at this price, at a time when their form can at best be described as erratic. They did win the reverse fixture 4-1 though, which could be key to finding some value.

It was one of five successive games in which Villarreal have conceded and you can back a home win and both teams to score at 3.02/1. Both teams to score is 1.715/7 as a standalone bet.