Villarreal v Atalanta: Europa League holders are reliable at home

Villarreal 2.6813/8 v Atalanta 2.77/4; The Draw 3.814/5

Tuesday 14 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Villarreal have had extra prep time

This Group F clash is the closest priced match in the first round of Champions League group games.

Villarreal's place in Group F came courtesy of their Europa League final victory against Manchester United last season. Manchester United also compete in Group F, along with Young Boys from Switzerland.

Unai Emery's team have yet to win any of their matches in La Liga this season, drawing all three of their games. They have the benefit of coming into this game well-rested, with their scheduled weekend fixture against Alaves having been postponed, due to the unavailability of players who played in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

It's been a mixed start for Atalanta. Having won their opening match away at Torino, they've twice failed to win at home, drawing 0-0 with Bologna and then lost 2-1 to Fiorentina on Saturday.

Villarreal were reliable at home last season

Villarreal are the very narrow favourites at 2.6813/8, ahead of Atalanta at 2.77/4 and the draw at 3.814/5.

There is an argument that Villarreal should be shorter favourites than they are. They have home advantage, did not play at the weekend and in their last match before the international break, they came very close to winning away at the reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, conceding an injury time goal to draw 2-2.

Villarreal won all seven of their home games in their successful Europa League run last season and are a big enough price that you can back them cautiously and still get decent odds. The hosts are 1.9620/21 in the Draw No Bet market and it's hard to see that wager losing you money.

