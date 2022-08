Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports

Twelve years of hurt

Glasgow Rangers travel to Belgium, where they'll face Union Saint-Gilloise in a UEFA Champions League first leg qualifier on Tuesday at the Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels.

The Scots reached the final of the Europa League in Seville last season, losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt, but they haven't reached the group stages of this competition since 2010.

Is this the year Giovanni van Bronkhorst guides his Gers back to the top table? They must defeat Les Unionistes over two legs to stand any chance.

The pressure is on

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise enjoys home advantage for this first leg, and the Belgians know they must make it count to progress to the playoff round. The winner of this tie will place themselves within 180 minutes of a spot in the competition proper, an achievement that would transform the locals.

Managed by Karel Geraerts - the former midfielder capped 20 times by Belgium - Union Saint-Gilloise finished as runners-up in last season's Belgian First Division A. That was the best they have performed in the competition since 1924, with the 11-time champions not winning the league since 1935.

This will be their first crack at gaining entry to the Champions League, and everyone connected to the home dressing room knows the pressure is on. The Belgian season is two games old, with Union sitting third following a 1-0 home win over Sporting de Charleroi on Friday.

Gers seeking a strong start

Rangers have been missing from the group stages of this world-famous tournament for a dozen years, but the light blues have never been in better shape than they are now. Following last season's remarkable run to the Europa League silver medal, the Glaswegians have strengthened with new arrivals, including Antonio Colak, John Souttar and Tom Lawrence.

The Scottish Premiership began at the weekend, and Rangers got off to a winning start away to Livingston, but they were made to work for the points by a determined Lions. Livi took the lead in Saturday's curtain-raiser, but a quick-fire double from Scott Arfield and James Tavernier ensured the points travelled to Govan.

Alfredo Morelos missed that win over Livingston but has been seen working on the training pitches as he nears a full recovery from an injury that saw him miss the last few weeks of the season. Rangers now have Colak as an option in attack but will be keen to get the Colombian back in the team and scoring important goals.

Away win the favourite

Union Saint-Gilloise enjoy the advantage of playing at home, but the visitors will arrive with enough of a support to fill the stadium as the Scots prepare to party back on the main stage. The locals have been priced at 2.789/5.

Ideally, Rangers would wrap things up in Belgian, allowing them to put on a show at Ibrox in the return leg. That won't be easy but, given their performances in Europe last season, Rangers are a great bet at 2.6413/8. There's also the draw at 3.55/2 if you want it, but we're backing a comfortable away win.

With Union Saint-Gilloise winning 1-0 at the weekend and Rangers beating Livi 2-1 on the road, we'll take a low-scoring match. Under 2.5 goals at 1.9210/11 makes more appeal than backing a goal-fest with over 2.5 goals 2.021/1.