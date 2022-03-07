Tuesday Champions League Bet Builder Tips: Salah will score in Liverpool win

Bayern should progress but will concede again

Bayern Munich 1.222/9 v Red Bull Salzburg 16.5; The Draw 8.07/1

Tuesday 8 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Bayern Munich will be looking for a much better performance against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, than they were able to manage in the first-leg.

The reverse fixture in this tie ended 1-1, with Salzburg taking a first-half lead through Chukwubuike Adamu. Red Bull were good value for their lead and could have added another, as Bayern struggled to cope with the pace of their youthful opponents. Bayern eventually equalised in the last minute of the game, with their substitute Kingsley Coman grabbing a vital goal.

That equaliser meant that Bayern avoided losing two games in a row, for the first time since 2019. Though they bounced back with two wins in the league after the first leg, the Bundesliga leaders drew 1-1 at home against third placed Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

Bayern's nine-point lead in the Bundesliga is comfortable, but they have shown a vulnerability in recent weeks that suggests that they may struggle to compete for the Champions League. Julian Nagelsmann's side have conceded in six of their last seven games.

Both teams to score therefore looks a logical place to start out Bet Builder, at odds of 4/6 on the Sportsbook. To that we'll add a Bayern win at 2/11, with home advantage, superior quality and the need for victory, likely to count.

If we're backing both teams to score and a Bayern win, then we are banking on there being at least three goals scored. Over 3.5 goals is 4/5 and has landed in five of Bayern's last eight games. That treble combines to make odds of 2.588/5.

Liverpool will beat struggling Inter again

Liverpool 1.618/13 v Inter 6.25/1; The Draw 4.57/2

Tuesday 8 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Liverpool go into this second-leg at Anfield with a 2-0 advantage over Inter Milan.

They won the first-leg in Italy, thanks to late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. The win forms part of a 15 match unbeaten streak (W12 D3), which was extended at the weekend with a 1-0 victory against West Ham. Liverpool are six points behind the Premier League leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand.

Inter beat Salernitana 5-0 at home at the weekend, which ended a five-match run without a win (D3 L2). The flood of goals came after a spell of four games without scoring, which started with that first-leg defeat to Liverpool.

The defending Serie A champions are only two points behind the current leaders AC Milan and hold a game in hand. Yet their form is pretty poor and a heavy win against bottom of the table Salernitana means very little.

Liverpool have won each of their last seven games at Anfield. Backing a team to win when they only need a draw, obviously carries some risk, but the price of 4/7 for a Liverpool victory in 90 minutes, is chunky enough to take that risk.

Before the weekend, Inter's previous eight games had seen a maximum of three goals scored and with Liverpool already holding a strong lead, under 3.5 goals seems a safe addition at 4/9. Salah's goal in the first-leg was his eighth in seven Champions League games this season. The Egyptian looks value at 5/6 to score, which brings the accumulated odds of this Bet Builder to 4.27.