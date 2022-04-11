Tuesday Champions League Bet Builder Tips: Back Real Madrid and Chelsea repeat

Bayern can turn things around in entertaining game

Bayern Munich 1.282/7 v Villarreal 12.5; The Draw 7.06/1

Tuesday 12 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Bayern Munich go into this second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, needing to overcome a deficit against Villarreal.

The Spanish club pulled off a shock in the first-leg, winning 1-0 at home. Arnaut Groeneveld opened the scoring after just eight minutes and though Bayern had 22 shots at goal, they couldn't find an equaliser.

Villarreal were no slouches themselves in the shot department, with twelve attempts at goal. They could have easily won by a bigger margin and therefore Bayern can count themselves lucky that they don't have a bigger task ahead of them.

Bayern won 1-0 at home to Augsburg at the weekend, which was only their third clean sheet from the last 13 games. Both teams to score therefore seems a good place to start with this Bet Builder at 4/5.

The four Champions League matches that Bayern have played at home this season, have seen 23 goals, at an average of 5.75 goals-per-game. Over 3.5 goals therefore seems reasonably priced at 21/20.

We have to assume that Bayern's class will tell at home, with the hosts available at 1/4 on the Sportsbook. Robert Lewandwoski has found the net in seven of Bayern's last eight home games and when you add him to score again at 1/3, you get a 4-fold at odds of 3.52.

Benzema continues to be underrated despite feats

Real Madrid 2.56/4 v Chelsea 3.052/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Tuesday 12 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Chelsea have a mountain to climb, when they travel to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Madrid established a healthy lead in the first-leg, winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in the match, with Chelsea gifting him the third of those goals, when the French striker finished after a poor clearance by Edouard Mendy.

Now Chelsea have a two-goal deficit to overturn, which creates something of a conundrum for Thomas Tuchel. His success at the club has been built upon defensively secure performances, in which Chelsea would sneak narrow victories. In this game his side must go for goals, at a time when they are defensively vulnerable.

In the first-leg our Bet Builder was successful, with picks of both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and Benzema to score, creating a treble at odds of 4.84/1. Everything seems to point to a similar game. Chelsea have to go for it at some stage, which is going to result in opportunities for Real to break.

Both teams to score is 4/6 on the Sportsbook, while over 2.5 goals is 5/6. They are reasonably priced considering that these bets came in during the first-half of the first-leg.

Benzema scored twice in that first-half. He didn't find the net in the 2-0 win against Getafe at the weekend, which leaves him with a tally of 37 goals from as many games. Considering that record, the odds of 13/10 for Benzema to score are extremely generous. He remains constantly underrated in the markets, but that's helpful for us, as a repeat of last week's treble adds up to a 3.48 rated Bet Builder for this second-leg.