Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior is likely to be starting for Madrid here looking to add to his 24 goal involvements so far this season.

He has been in scintillating form particularly in the Champions League this season, with six goals and three assists in eight appearances.

However, it is not his attacking prowess we are looking at, but the likelihood of Junior adding to the nine bookings he has received so far this season.

The Brazilian is fouled a huge four times per game, and commits a surprisingly high 1.6 fouls per game showing he is always heavily involved and possibly targeted by opposing full backs.

Vini Jr has only been shown one card so far in the Champions League so there is no risk of suspension should he receive a card here against a Chelsea side whose entire season now relies on Champions League success.

Vinicius was also booked when these sides met in the Champions League semi-final in 2021.

England and Chelsea Right-Back Reece James is back from injury and featuring heavily for Chelsea.

James has featured 24 times this season for Chelsea picking up seven yellow cards, with three of those coming in cup competitions and two cards coming in six Champions League appearances this term.

James will have a tough night on his hands trying to keep out the inform and very physical Vinicius Junior, who as we said above, is always involved in lots of fouls.

The Chelsea full-back averages 1.3 fouls against him per game and commits 0.62, slightly lower than what we had hoped, but, he was carded in the 10th minute the previous time these sides met in April last year.

The exact same date in 2022 in fact.

This is a very interesting match-up here and certainly has the possibilty of boiling over.

French referee Francois Letexier shows 3.83 cards per game though both sides matches average above five per game this season in the Champions League.

