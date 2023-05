Rodri tasked with stopping Madrid counter attacks

Vini Jr emotions run high with 11 bookings this season

Traders have boosted the double from 9/1 up to 11/1

Rodri to be booked

Rodri looks certain to start again for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side barring any late injury.

The Spainard played in the middle of a three alongside Gundogan and De Bruyne in the first leg last week at the Bernabeu with City expecting to line up similarly here.

Rodri has picked up seven bookings so far this season and this tie is huge with the Premier League all but mathematically wrapped up following Arsenal's defeat at Brighton at the weekend.

City's full attention now turns to progressing here to another Champions League final.

Rodri averages 1.44 fouls per game but is used to playing against weaker opposition in games of less magnitude, and he will certainly be tasked with stopping counter attacks from the fast-breaking current holders.

He competes in an average of 12 duels per game and that is expected to be much higher against Real Madrid. Rodri will have to be at his best to keep Modric, Kroos and Valverde quiet he did commit three fouls during the first leg; we all know how lenient the ref was at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior to be booked

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior is in scintillating form after adding to his 32 goal involvements this season in the first tie.

The Brazilian has picked up a huge 11 cards so far this season and commits an average of 1.56 fouls, whilst he is fouled an astonishing four times per game.

He really is in the thick of action constantly and had a great battle with Kyle Walker during the first leg.

Real Madrid's entire season now lays on this game and they have to go all out.

Vinicius will be up for this and will play a huge part if Madrid are to qualify; Taking him to be booked could also pay off should he score an important goal and let his emotions show in the celebration.

The match official - Szymon Marciniak



Szymon Marciniak shows an average of 4.36 cards per game this season and over 26 fouls per game.

The Polish ref is well known for his World Cup final performance between Argentina and France and showed eight yellows during that match. He likes to stamp his authority early, unlike the ref from the opening leg.

The two sides average 3.6 cards per game but this is a huge Champions League semi-final with everything to play for, so we expect to see a a full-blooded affair.

There were five cards shown in the first leg and five cards shown in last year's semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu.

Back Rodri and Vinicius Jr to be booked 11/1

