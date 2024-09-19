Football Accumulator Tips: Back Champions League Thursday four-fold at 6/1

Gunners to start Champions League campaign with win

Leverkusen, Barcelona and Atletico also backed

Leg #1 - Back Bayer Leverkusen to beat Feyenoord @ 8/13 1.61

There should be plenty of goals in this one, the hosts' games this season have averaged 3.5 goals with both teams scoring in all four, while at home they have scored in 31 of their last 35 domestic matches.

In Europe, their goal-scoring abilities do not diminish, they have scored in the last nine home fixtures, finding the net at least twice in five, as well as conceding in five. However, they only won two of their eight European games last season.

Leverkusen reached the final of the Europa league last season, they played 13 games in total with an average of 3.38 goals, scoring at least twice in 10 with both teams scoring in seven. On their route to the final they returned results of W9-D3-L0 with their only defeat coming in a surprising loss to Atalanta in the final.

While they are stepping up into the Champions League from the Europa League, Leverkusen won the Bundesliga in style last season and look a stronger outfit than the hosts here.

Leg #2 - Back Arsenal to beat Atalanta @ 5/6 1.84

Arsenal will look to replicate their tactics against Spurs when they face Atalanta. Last season in the Champions League, the Gunners set up to keep things tight with just an average of 2.0 match goals on the road - only one of their five away games had three or more goals.

The Spurs game on Sunday, and the result, had lots of similarities to occasions when we have seen Arsenal line up in big away games. They managed the game very well, remained organised and denied their opposition time and room in the final third, with their goal coming from yet another very well worked set piece.

In the Premier League Arsenal kept 11 clean sheets from 19 away games last term, which demonstrated their defensive solidarity.

As mentioned above, Atalanta won the Europa League, beating Leverkusen in last season's final, but the Italian side's games were not full of goals with an average of 2.54 across their 13 ties. This included a 4-0 win over Rakow Czest in the group stage. This is a step up from the Europa League and they may find this competition comes with sterner tests.

With Arsenal potentially missing Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, they will look to keep things tight and nick the game.

Leg #3 - Back Barcelona to beat Monaco @ 4/6 1.67

Hansi Flick has started life well as the new Barcelona coach, winning all five of his La Liga games by an aggregate of 17 goals to four. They have a favourable draw in the Champions League and should feel confident about their chances of not only qualifying for the next stage but also finishing high enough up the table to grant them an easier tie in the knockout stages.

They should, therefore, enter this game wanting to get off to a perfect start. Last season they went out to PSG, winning in Paris 3-2, before losing 4-1 at home as the French team progressed.

Monaco have started the season well in France with a record of W3-D1-L0. They should have enough to get on the score sheet and they have scored in 31 of their last 38 home fixtures.

This is a huge step in quality from the domestic French league and the hosts have a poor record in this competition. In the last two group stages that they have qualified for they have returned results of W0-D0-L6. Barcelona should edge this affair.

Leg #4 - Back Atletico Madrid to RB Leipzig @ 4/6 1.67

The hosts have an excellent home record in this competition with a record of W26-D10-L4, they are undefeated at home in 10 and in last season's group stage they won all three home matches and both of their home knockout games, before losing 4-2 away in Dortmund.

Everyone who watches Atletico under Diego Simeone knows what to expect and, whilst their games have been a little more open in recent years, there has always been that tendency to revert to playing in a more controlled manner in big games.

By contrast, Leipzig have a very mixed record in European games with a record of W8-D2-L7. Over the last 11 away Champions League games they have won 5, lost 5 and drawn once, with their victories coming against the likes of Young Boys, Red Star Belgrade and Celtic.

Fixtures against Man City, Real Madrid and PSG have ended in defeat and while the hosts are not at the same level as the latter three sides, they are a cut above the likes of Young Boys and Red Star. Atletico should get the job done at home.

