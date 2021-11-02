Sporting Lisbon v Besiktas: Back hosts to be ahead at break

Sporting Lisbon 1.434/9 v Besiktas 8.615/2; The Draw 5.14/1

Wednesday 3 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Three points will make a big difference for Sporting

Sporting Lisbon will be expecting a win against Besiktas, that will put them back into contention in Group C.

The Portuguese champions had a torrid opening game, which they lost 5-1 at home to Ajax and were then beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in their second match. Sporting bounced back with a 4-1 away win in the reverse fixture against Besiktas and another victory would at the very least guarantee them a Europa League spot, while also opening up the chance of making the last-16 of the Champions League.

Ruben Amorim's team come into this match in good form. Their win against Besiktas forms part of a run of six straight victories. Sporting are second in the Primeira Liga, only behind the leaders Porto on goal difference.

Besiktas simply must win this one, but their form does not make such a result likely. At the weekend they lost 1-0 at Hatayspor, which means that they have been defeated in three of their last four games (W1). Their defeat to Sporting Lisbon, was their heaviest loss in the Champions League this season, after keeping it fairly tight in losses to Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

Back repeat of successful bet from reverse fixture

Sporting Lisbon are the favourites to win at 1.434/9, with the draw at 5.14/1 and a Besiktas win out at 8.615/2.

After winning the reverse fixture so easily, we have to expect a Sporting team with home advantage to do so again. They were 3-1 up at the break in the first match and you can back Sporting to win half-time/full-time at 2.111/10.