To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Sporting Lisbon v Besiktas: Back hosts to be ahead at break

Ruben Amorim
Will Ruben Amorim have the answers when Sporting Lisbon host Besiktas?

Sporting Lisbon were ahead at half-time in the reverse fixture against Besiktas in the Champions League and Dan Fitch thinks it's worth backing a repeat.

"Sporting bounced back with a 4-1 away win in the reverse fixture against Besiktas and another victory would at the very least guarantee them a Europa League spot, while also opening up the chance of making the last-16 of the Champions League."

Back Sporting Lisbon to win half-time/full-time against Besiktas at 2.111/10

Sporting Lisbon 1.434/9 v Besiktas 8.615/2; The Draw 5.14/1
Wednesday 3 November, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Three points will make a big difference for Sporting

Sporting Lisbon will be expecting a win against Besiktas, that will put them back into contention in Group C.

The Portuguese champions had a torrid opening game, which they lost 5-1 at home to Ajax and were then beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in their second match. Sporting bounced back with a 4-1 away win in the reverse fixture against Besiktas and another victory would at the very least guarantee them a Europa League spot, while also opening up the chance of making the last-16 of the Champions League.

Ruben Amorim's team come into this match in good form. Their win against Besiktas forms part of a run of six straight victories. Sporting are second in the Primeira Liga, only behind the leaders Porto on goal difference.

Besiktas simply must win this one, but their form does not make such a result likely. At the weekend they lost 1-0 at Hatayspor, which means that they have been defeated in three of their last four games (W1). Their defeat to Sporting Lisbon, was their heaviest loss in the Champions League this season, after keeping it fairly tight in losses to Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

Back repeat of successful bet from reverse fixture

Sporting Lisbon are the favourites to win at 1.434/9, with the draw at 5.14/1 and a Besiktas win out at 8.615/2.

After winning the reverse fixture so easily, we have to expect a Sporting team with home advantage to do so again. They were 3-1 up at the break in the first match and you can back Sporting to win half-time/full-time at 2.111/10.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Sporting Lisbon to win half-time/full-time against Besiktas at 2.111/10

UEFA Champions League: Sporting Lisbon v Besiktas (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 November, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sp Lisbon/Sp Lisbon
Sp Lisbon/Draw
Sp Lisbon/Besiktas
Draw/Sp Lisbon
Draw/Draw
Draw/Besiktas
Besiktas/Sp Lisbon
Besiktas/Draw
Besiktas/Besiktas
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Champions League