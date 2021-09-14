To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sporting Lisbon v Ajax: Both teams carry attacking threat

Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim has guided Sporting Lisbon to the Portuguese title and the Champions League.

Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon take on Dutch title holders Ajax in the Champions League and Dan Fitch thinks there will be goals for both teams.

"Sporting are unbeaten in their defence of their title (P5 W3 D2), but have drawn their last two games, with their weekend clash with their rivals Porto, ending 1-1. "

Back both Sporting Lisbon and Ajax to score at 1.774/5

Sporting Lisbon 3.02/1 v Ajax 2.526/4; The Draw 3.613/5
Wednesday 15 September, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Unbeaten starts for two champions

Qualification for the knockout stages looks wide open in Group C, where Sporting Lisbon and Ajax have been drawn alongside Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas.

Sporting Lisbon won the Primeira Liga last season. They are unbeaten in their defence of their title (P5 W3 D2), but have drawn their last two games, with their weekend clash against rivals Porto ending 1-1.

There have been some smart additions in the summer, such as the Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte and the loan signing of Pablo Sarabia from PSG. Perhaps the best bit of business though, was keeping hold of Pedro Goncalves. He scored 23 goals last season and, including his strike in the Super Cup win over Braga, has four in as many appearances this term.

Ajax were thrashed 4-0 by PSV in the Dutch Super Cup, but have made a good start, as they look to retain the Eredivisie title. Unbeaten after four games (W3 D1), they won 2-0 at PEC Zwolle at the weekend.

Goals from both teams

Ajax are the favourites to win at 2.526/4, with Sporting Lisbon at 3.02/1 and the draw at 3.613/5.

Sporting have not competed in the Champions League since 2017, which perhaps accounts for why they are the outsiders at home. There could be some value in backing them, with the hosts available at 2.166/5 in the Draw No Bet market, but ultimately this could be a game in which it's best to avoid predicting the result.

These teams carry an attacking threat and there should be goals. Both teams to score can be backed at a price of 1.774/5, with that bet landing in three of Sporting's last four games.

Recommended bets

Back both Sporting Lisbon and Ajax to score at 1.774/5

UEFA Champions League: Sporting Lisbon v Ajax (Both teams to Score?)

Wednesday 15 September, 8.00pm

Market rules

