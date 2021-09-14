Sporting Lisbon v Ajax: Both teams carry attacking threat

Sporting Lisbon 3.02/1 v Ajax 2.526/4; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 15 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Unbeaten starts for two champions

Qualification for the knockout stages looks wide open in Group C, where Sporting Lisbon and Ajax have been drawn alongside Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas.

Sporting Lisbon won the Primeira Liga last season. They are unbeaten in their defence of their title (P5 W3 D2), but have drawn their last two games, with their weekend clash against rivals Porto ending 1-1.

There have been some smart additions in the summer, such as the Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte and the loan signing of Pablo Sarabia from PSG. Perhaps the best bit of business though, was keeping hold of Pedro Goncalves. He scored 23 goals last season and, including his strike in the Super Cup win over Braga, has four in as many appearances this term.

Ajax were thrashed 4-0 by PSV in the Dutch Super Cup, but have made a good start, as they look to retain the Eredivisie title. Unbeaten after four games (W3 D1), they won 2-0 at PEC Zwolle at the weekend.

Goals from both teams

Ajax are the favourites to win at 2.526/4, with Sporting Lisbon at 3.02/1 and the draw at 3.613/5.

Sporting have not competed in the Champions League since 2017, which perhaps accounts for why they are the outsiders at home. There could be some value in backing them, with the hosts available at 2.166/5 in the Draw No Bet market, but ultimately this could be a game in which it's best to avoid predicting the result.

These teams carry an attacking threat and there should be goals. Both teams to score can be backed at a price of 1.774/5, with that bet landing in three of Sporting's last four games.