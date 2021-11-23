To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sheriff v Real Madrid: Visitors will avenge shock victory

Carlo Ancelotti
Will Carlo Ancelotti have anything to shout about when Real Madrid visit Sheriff?

Real Madrid were beaten when they last met Sheriff but Dan Fitch thinks that the Spanish giants will win a competitive match in Moldova.

"Sheriff have scored in all four of their group games, including both of their defeats to Inter."

Back Real Madrid to beat Sheriff and both teams to score at 2.68/5

Sheriff Tiraspol 14.5 v Real Madrid 1.261/4; The Draw 7.06/1
Wednesday 24 November, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Real Madrid plot revenge after shock defeat

Real Madrid will be looking for revenge when they travel to Sheriff on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's team are top of Group D, having won three of their four games. The only game that they failed to win was at home to Sheriff, who pulled off a shock 2-1 victory.

Sheriff made a dream start to life in the Champions League with wins against Shakhtar and Madrid. Inter Milan have brought them back down to earth, beating the Moldovan side home and away. Sheriff are now third in the group and even if they lose they could secure the Europa League place, if Shakhtar were to be beaten by Inter.

Real Madrid are not just top of their Champions League group, but also La Liga. They won 4-1 at Granada on Sunday, which saw them move a point ahead of the previous leaders Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid tend to concede in victory

Real Madrid are the 1.261/4 favourites, with the draw at 7.06/1 and Sheriff at 14.5.

Along with an away loss at Espanyol, the defeat to Sheriff was one of only two losses all season. Madrid come into this match having won each of their last four games.

In all four of those games, Real Madrid have conceded and we shouldn't expect them to keep a clean sheet, even in victory. Sheriff have scored in all four of their group games, including both of their defeats to Inter. You can back a Real Madrid win and both teams to score at odds of 2.68/5.

Recommended bets

Back Real Madrid to beat Sheriff and both teams to score at 2.68/5

UEFA Champions League: Sheriff Tiraspol v Real Madrid (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

