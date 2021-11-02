Sheriff v Inter: Hosts can continue scoring streak but Italians will win

Sheriff 12.011/1 v Inter 1.3130/100; The Draw 6.05/1

Wednesday 3 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Inter won reverse fixture

Sheriff are the surprise leaders of Group D and now look to defend that position when they host Inter.

The Moldavians pulled off shock results with wins against Shakhtar and Real Madrid in their opening two games. Inter inflicted their first defeat with a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture, but Sheriff remained top of the group. Though level on points with Real Madrid, their win in Spain keeps them ahead based on head-to-head results.

Inter had only taken a point from their first two games, so their home win against Sheriff was absolutely necessary to keep them in contention. An away win would see them move ahead of Sheriff and into the last-16 qualification places, regardless of the result between Real Madrid and Shakhtar.

The win for Inter against Sheriff was the start of a four match unbeaten run (W3 D1). They followed it with a draw against Juventus and then wins against Empoli and Udinese. That leaves Inter in third place in Serie A, but still seven points behind second placed AC Milan and the leaders Napoli, both of whom remain unbeaten.

Sheriff can shoot straight again

Inter are the 1.3130/100 favourites, with the draw at 6.05/1 and Sheriff at 12.011/1.

In the reverse fixture, we recommended backing an Inter win and both teams to score, which was a successful bet. With Sheriff now at home, the same wager would seem an obvious choice to create some value in backing the Italians.

Sheriff have scored in all three of their group games. An Inter win and both teams to score, swells the price for the away victory to 3.185/40, which seems far too big.