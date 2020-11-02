Shakhtar v Monchengladbach: Another entertaining game for Germans

Shakhtar Donetsk 11/53.2 v Borussia Monchengladbach 5/42.3; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 3 November, 17:55

Live on BT Sport ESPN

All to play for in Group B

Group B is wide open after two games and it's the outsiders that are leading the way so far.

Real Madrid were pre-tournament favourites to win the group, but find themselves bottom, while Inter were also expected to qualify, yet are currently third. It is Shakhtar that top the group, having beaten Madrid 3-2 away and then held Inter to a 0-0 draw at home.

Shakhtar's win against Real Madrid was all the more notable for the fact that it was achieved despite the squad being seriously depleted due to Covid-19. The same was true in the draw against Inter, so to have taken four points is quite an achievement. Luis Castro is still without some of his key players, but Taison and Alan Patrick will be back, having both found the net in the 4-1 Ukranian Premier League win over Mariupol on Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have drawn both of their Group B matches 2-2, first away at Inter and then again, at home with Real Madrid. In both matches they conceded equalisers in added time, so they really should be at least level on points with Shakhtar. At the weekend they beat the then Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig 1-0 and are now unbeaten in seven matches (W3 D4).

Shakhtar pose a threat

Considering how well Shakhtar have done so far, their price looks big here. They were fortunate to draw with Inter, but they now have more options and are 8/111.74 to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

At a slightly smaller price of 4/61.67 is over 2.5 goals. Monchengladbach's clean sheet against Leipzig was their first clean sheet of the season and this could be another high scoring game involving the Bundesliga side.