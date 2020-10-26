Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter: Lukaku can't stop scoring

Shakhtar Donetsk 7/24.4 v Inter 5/61.87; The Draw 3/14.0

Tuesday 17 October, 17:55

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Shocking Shakhtar plot revenge

Shakhtar will be looking to exact some revenge on Inter, with the painful memories of their last encounter still fresh in the mind.

When the two teams met in the Europa League semi-final back in August, Inter thrashed Shakhtar 5-0, with the Italians producing a masterful performance. That game was played at a neutral venue and Shakhtar will hope they fare better with home advantage.

Shakhtar have certainly got off to a good start in Group B, having claimed a surprise 3-2 win at Real Madrid in their opening game, despite having 13 players missing with positive Covid-19 tests. It was a stunning result given the circumstances and it was perhaps no surprise that Shakhtar could only draw 1-1 at home with Vorskla at the weekend, despite the opposition being down to ten-men for much of the second-half.

Inter drew 2-2 at home with Borussia Monchengladbach in their first game, only rescuing a point thanks to a late equaliser from Romelu Lukaku. At the weekend, they beat Genoa 2-0, ending a run of three games without a win (D2 L1).

Lukaku can continue scoring streak

Inter's price to win could be considered generous, given the ease with which they beat a full-strength Shakhtar just a few weeks ago. Yet the inconsistency of Antonio Conte's team, gives reason to pause for thought, as does Shakhtar's result in Madrid.

One Inter player who remains consistent is Lukaku. The Belgian scored both goals against Monchengladbach and another against Genoa on Saturday. Those strikes took his total for the season to seven in six games.

Lukaku has now scored 41 goals in 57 appearances for Inter, which is a great strike rate. You can back Lukaku to find the net again at 1/12.0.