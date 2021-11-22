Sevilla v Wolfsburg: Expect goals in crucial Group G clash

Sevilla 1.824/5 v Wolfsburg 5.24/1; The Draw 3.7511/4

Tuesday 23 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Sevilla still in with a chance

Sevilla are still waiting for their first win in the Champions League this season, yet they remain in with a chance of making the last-16.

Bottom of Group G after four games (D3 L1), Sevilla are only four points behind the leaders Red Bull Salzburg. Should they win their remaining two games, then there's every chance that they could make the knockout stages.

At the weekend, Sevilla passed up the chance to go top of La Liga, when they drew 2-2 at home with Alaves. In the end it ended up being a point gained rather than two lost, with Sevilla twice having to come from behind and scoring their second equaliser in added time. The draw leaves Sevilla third in La Liga, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Wolfsburg kickstarted their campaign in their last Champions League match, when they beat the group leaders Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 at home. They are third placed in the group with five points from four games (W1 D2 L1) and only behind second placed Lille on goal difference.

Goals could flow is Sevilla go for it

Sevilla are the 1.824/5 favourites, with the draw at 3.7511/4 and Wolfsburg out at 5.24/1.

It's hard to have faith in Sevilla at that price. They have only taken one point from their two home games (D1 L1) and as mentioned, failed to beat Alaves at home over the weekend.

After that 2-2 draw, you can get odds of 2.111/10 for over 2.5 goals. It's landed in two of Sevilla's last three games and in three of Wolfsburg's last four. With only two games remaining, there is no time for Sevilla to be faint hearted and they will have to go for a victory.