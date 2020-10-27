Sevilla v Rennes: Europa League holders can end winless run

Sevilla 4/71.59 v Rennes 6/17.0; The Draw 16/54.2

Wednesday 28 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Both teams in poor form

It's all square after the first set of matches in Group E, after both games were drawn.

Of the four teams involved, it's Sevilla that have the right to be happiest with their point. They drew 0-0 away at Chelsea, which on paper would seem to be the most difficult match they'll face in this group.

Chelsea's defensive problems saw them set up in an unusually conservative manner and Sevilla could not find a way through. Though Sevilla will be pleased with the result, their overall form and lack of goals is worrying. Without a win in four matches (D2 L2), Sevilla have now failed to score in any of their last three games, losing 1-0 at home to Eibar on Saturday.

Rennes are also without a win in four (D3 L1) and were defeated 2-1 at home by Angers over the weekend. In their opening Champions League match against Krasnodar, they took the lead at home thanks to a Serhou Guirassy penalty in the second-half, only to concede an equaliser within three minutes.

Sevilla pedigree suggests narrow win

Sevilla are not at their best, but we know what they're capable of. It was only just over two months ago that they won the Europa League and perhaps they are now paying the physical price for their excellent form in both La Liga when it resumed and then their tough Europa League run, which saw them beat Roma, Wolves, Manchester United and Inter in successive games.

Such a record deserves respect and we have to assume that they will come good before long. With the side struggling to score, they might have to be content with a narrow win and you can back a Sevilla victory and under 2.5 goals at 9/43.3.