Sevilla v Lille: Hosts will get job done early

Sevilla 1.684/6 v Lille 6.611/2; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 2 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Sevilla fighting for title yet still searching for European win

Sevilla are flying in La Liga, but remain grounded in the Champions League, as they prepare to host Lille.

The Spanish club beat Osasuna 2-0 at home on Saturday, which leaves them third in La Liga, just one point behind the leaders Real Sociedad, but with a game in hand. Yet in the Champions League, Sevilla are still waiting for their first win, having drawn all three of their games in Group G.

Sevilla are second in the group, four points behind the leaders Red Bull Salzburg. They simply must win and the reason that they are drawing so many games is not a complicated one. Even in La Liga, goals have been hard to come by. Eight of their eleven games have seen a maximum of two goals scored in the match, with all three of their Champions League games following suit.

Lille looked like they were going to pull off a shock win at PSG on Friday, but eventually lost 2-1. That leaves them without a win in their last four matches (D2 L2) and like Sevilla, they have yet to win in the Champions League this season (P3 D2 L1).

Sevilla hot at home and getting job done fast

Sevilla are the favourites at 1.684/6, with the draw at 3.9 and Lille at 6.611/2.

Those odds look about right. Though Sevilla have underperformed so far in the Champions League, they have now won all five of their home games in La Liga.

In each of these wins they were ahead at the break. You can back Sevilla to beat Lille half-time/full-time at 2.757/4.

