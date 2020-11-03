To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sevilla v Krasnodar: Narrow win for struggling hosts

Lucas Ocampos.
Will it be another long night for Sevilla when they host Krasnodar?

Sevilla are in poor form and Dan Fitch thinks they will have to be content with a low scoring victory against Krasnodar.

"Sevilla's performance in that game against Rennes was good, but they still could only win by a narrow margin."

Back Sevilla to beat Krasnodar and under 2.5 goals at 3.613/5

Sevilla 1.282/7 v Krasnodar 14.013/1; The Draw 6.411/2
Wednesday 4 November, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Sevilla slump after high of last season

Sevilla have made a strong start in Group E, but the Europa League holders are also struggling for form.

Viewed alone, a 0-0 draw away at Chelsea - their main rivals to win the group - and a home win over Rennes, seems like a very solid start. Yet the 1-0 victory over Rennes is Sevilla's only win in their last six games (D2 L3), with Julen Lopetegui's side failing to win any of their last four games in La Liga (D2 L2).

At the weekend Sevilla let a 1-0 lead slip at Athletic Bilbao and lost 2-1. They are now 16th in La Liga, which following their Europa League success, good form after lockdown last season and solid summer recruitment, is a real surprise.

Fortunately, Krasnodar look exactly like the sort of team that Sevilla need to play under these circumstances. After a good start in the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at Rennes, the Russians were thrashed 4-0 at home by Chelsea. That result forms one of three successive losses, with Krasnodar being beaten 2-0 at Akhmat Grozny on Saturday.

Hosts will take narrow victory

As disappointing as Sevilla's results have been, we have to expect them to beat a Krasnodar side in even worse form.

Sevilla's price of 1.282/7 to win is not the most generous for a team that have only one victory in six. Their performance in that game against Rennes was good, but they still could only win by a narrow margin.

This could be another match where Sevilla just edge it. Sevilla to win to nil at 1.9310/11 looks the safe bet, or you could take a chance on them to win and under 2.5 goals at 3.613/5.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 193.00 pts
Returned: 199.75 pts
P/L: +6.75 pts

Recommended bets

