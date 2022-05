In a final between two huge clubs in the Champions League that have enjoyed great seasons I cannot make one team as favourite ahead of the other.

Liverpool almost had a fairytale in England with FA Cup and League Cup titles and almost claiming the Premier League last Sunday, and Real Madrid had a very solid season in La Liga, winning the title comfortably and also beating some giants in the UCL to reach the final.

So, this is the kind of clash on which we simply should sit comfortably and watch hoping for a great show since both teams have highly qualified players to do it.

The team with fewer mistakes should end up lifting the trophy.

Benzema and Vini Jr v Mo Salah

Looking to players that might decide the final I obviously see Karim Benzema as Real Madrid's brightest star and he can make the difference once again, but Vinicius Jr has been an excellent partner for the Frenchman, feeding him with many assists and also improving his scoring skills.

On the other side, I think Mo Salah will try to put on a show after his nightmare final in 2018 when he had to leave the pitch in the first half due to injury.

Now, I see him with blood in his veins to beat the Spanish team and earning his second UCL title for the Reds and becoming one of the greatest idols in the club's history

Happy about Pep Guardiola's success, he is a great human being

Pep Guardiola is Premier League champion once again and he keeps adding titles to the clubs he represents as a manager and that only proves his greatness at his job.

I played with him and have a good affection for the person he is and I always hear that he continues acting the same way as a manager, so, I imagine that the spirit in his locker room should be very nice and that helps the players to go to the pitch and show their best all season.

Now, he must relax a bit before embracing a new season in which the main goal will continue to be a Champions League title that keeps evading Man City.

But he is in a big club that can sign almost every player Guardiola asks for, so, he will probably reinforce a few areas of his squad to make his team even stronger to attack the UCL once again in 2022-23.

José Mourinho is an exemple that hard work can bring you great things

The Portuguese manager made history on Wednesday by claiming the Conference League title to add to the Europa League and Champions League, becoming the first manager to achieve it in history.

His path in football is an example that learning and working hard can take you into high places. I met him when he was Louis van Gaal and Bobby Robson's translator at Barcelona, and few could imagine that he would become one of the most successful managers in football history.

But he always worked hard and believes in himself starting in Porto where he quickly proved his value and he has never stopped winning since then.

He had some setbacks in the last few years, but he is back to the top now with a very important title for AS Roma, so, he didn't make history only for himself but also for an Italian giant that finally awakes to the titles again.

I can only congratulate him on this achievement and on a fantastic career. He deserves it for the excellent person he is.