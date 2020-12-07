To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rennes v Sevilla: Poor form of French club will continue

Julen Lopetegui.
Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla team are already through to the last-16 of the Champions League.

Rennes are struggling to win games and Dan Fitch can't see them changing that against Sevilla on Tuesday...

"They won the reverse fixture 1-0 and even if Julen Lopetegui does rotate, his chosen players will have more European experience and quality than whoever Rennes decide to go with."

Tuesday 8 December, 20:00
Rennes and Sevilla need to get back to winning ways

There's only pride to play for when Rennes host Sevilla in one of the two final matches in Group E on Tuesday, but it's a commodity that both teams could use right now.

Rock bottom Rennes have just one point after five games (W0 D1 L4) and though they can move level on points with third placed Krasnodar if they win, they hold an inferior head-to-head record against the Russians. Sevilla cannot finish higher or lower than second place (W3 D1 L1).

Chelsea beat Sevilla 4-0 in their last Champions League outing, which ended any hopes that the Europa League holders might have had of winning Group E. At the weekend they lost 1-0 at home to Real Madrid, so despite not needing any points, there will be a desire for Sevilla to end their run of two consecutive defeats.

Rennes are also in need of a win to boost morale. They have only one victory from their last twelve games (D3 L8). At the weekend they lost 2-0 at home to Rennes and are now ninth in Ligue 1 after 13 matches (W5 D4 L4).

Sevilla's extra class will secure victory

Sevilla are bound to make changes to their side, but with Rennes also having the freedom to do just that, there could be value in backing the visitors.

They won the reverse fixture 1-0 and even if Julen Lopetegui does rotate, his chosen players will have more European experience and quality than whoever Rennes decide to go with.

With nothing to play for, there's a temptation to play it safe and back Sevilla in the Draw No Bet market at 1.738/11, but with Rennes in such poor form it's worth backing the away win at odds of 2.3811/8.

Recommended bets

Back Sevilla to beat Rennes at 2.3811/8

