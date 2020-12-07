Rennes v Sevilla: Poor form of French club will continue

Rennes 3.39/4 v Sevilla 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 8 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Rennes and Sevilla need to get back to winning ways

There's only pride to play for when Rennes host Sevilla in one of the two final matches in Group E on Tuesday, but it's a commodity that both teams could use right now.

Rock bottom Rennes have just one point after five games (W0 D1 L4) and though they can move level on points with third placed Krasnodar if they win, they hold an inferior head-to-head record against the Russians. Sevilla cannot finish higher or lower than second place (W3 D1 L1).

Chelsea beat Sevilla 4-0 in their last Champions League outing, which ended any hopes that the Europa League holders might have had of winning Group E. At the weekend they lost 1-0 at home to Real Madrid, so despite not needing any points, there will be a desire for Sevilla to end their run of two consecutive defeats.

Rennes are also in need of a win to boost morale. They have only one victory from their last twelve games (D3 L8). At the weekend they lost 2-0 at home to Rennes and are now ninth in Ligue 1 after 13 matches (W5 D4 L4).

Sevilla's extra class will secure victory

Sevilla are bound to make changes to their side, but with Rennes also having the freedom to do just that, there could be value in backing the visitors.

They won the reverse fixture 1-0 and even if Julen Lopetegui does rotate, his chosen players will have more European experience and quality than whoever Rennes decide to go with.