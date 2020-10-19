To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rennes v Krasnodar: Win for Champions League debutants

Julian Stephan.
Rennes manager Julian Stephan leads his side into the Champions League.

Rennes play their first ever Champions League match when they host Krasnodar and Dan Fitch is tipping them to claim victory.

"With Rennes having made an unbeaten start to the season, there’s little reason to think that the hosts won’t take advantage of Krasnodar’s poor away form."

Rennes proving that qualification was deserved

The two outsiders in Group E meet, as Rennes take on Krasnodar. With the odds against either side making the knockout stages, a good result in this opener is paramount.

For Rennes, this means claiming a home victory, on a night when the two group favourites Sevilla and Chelsea, will face each other. Rennes qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history last season with a third placed finish in Ligue 1.

As the French football season was not completed, it remains open to debate as to whether Rennes would have finished as high as third if the campaign was played out. Their form so far this in this new season suggests that they would have stood a chance. After seven games in Ligue 1 they are unbeaten (W4 D3) and are indeed third, level on points with PSG and only two points behind the leaders Lille.

Krasnodar also finished third in the Russian Premier League last season. They had to beat PAOK in the play-offs to reach the group stage.

Rennes can claim first Champions League win

The Russian visitors are seventh in the Premier League after eleven games (W5 D3 L3). It's their away form that is costing them points, with Krasnodar only winning two of their six league matches on the road (L3 D1).

With Rennes having made an unbeaten start to the season, there's little reason to think that the hosts won't take advantage of Krasnodar's poor away form. Since the success of last season, Rennes have seen the likes of Edouard Mendy and Raphinha poached by Premier League clubs, but appear to have reinvested wisely and arguably now have a stronger squad. Back Rennes to win at 5/61.84.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 143.00 pts
Returned: 148.37 pts
P/L: +5.37 pts

Back Rennes to beat Krasnodar at 5/61.84

UEFA Champions League: Rennes v FK Krasnodar

