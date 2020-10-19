Rennes v Krasnodar: Win for Champions League debutants

Rennes 5/61.84 v Krasnodar 4/14.8; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 20 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Rennes proving that qualification was deserved

The two outsiders in Group E meet, as Rennes take on Krasnodar. With the odds against either side making the knockout stages, a good result in this opener is paramount.

For Rennes, this means claiming a home victory, on a night when the two group favourites Sevilla and Chelsea, will face each other. Rennes qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history last season with a third placed finish in Ligue 1.

As the French football season was not completed, it remains open to debate as to whether Rennes would have finished as high as third if the campaign was played out. Their form so far this in this new season suggests that they would have stood a chance. After seven games in Ligue 1 they are unbeaten (W4 D3) and are indeed third, level on points with PSG and only two points behind the leaders Lille.

Krasnodar also finished third in the Russian Premier League last season. They had to beat PAOK in the play-offs to reach the group stage.

Rennes can claim first Champions League win

The Russian visitors are seventh in the Premier League after eleven games (W5 D3 L3). It's their away form that is costing them points, with Krasnodar only winning two of their six league matches on the road (L3 D1).

With Rennes having made an unbeaten start to the season, there's little reason to think that the hosts won't take advantage of Krasnodar's poor away form. Since the success of last season, Rennes have seen the likes of Edouard Mendy and Raphinha poached by Premier League clubs, but appear to have reinvested wisely and arguably now have a stronger squad. Back Rennes to win at 5/61.84.