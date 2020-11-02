Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich: Austrians will be competitive

Red Bull Salzburg 15/28.4 v Bayern Munich 4/111.37; The Draw 11/26.4

Tuesday 3 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Bayern on top in two competitions

The reigning Champions League holders Bayern Munich are continuing to live up to their reputation this season.

Bayern are top of Group A, having enjoyed a heavy 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their opening game and then winning 2-1 at Lokomotiv Moscow. They are also now top the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig lost over the weekend and Bayern's 2-1 win at Koln saw them move back to the familiar position of the peak of the German top flight.

With Bayern likely to win Group A, there is a three-way fight for second place. Atletico currently occupy that position, having beaten Red Bull Salzburg 3-2 last week.

Salzburg were 2-1 up in that game at one point and did not concede the decisive goal until the 85th minute. With Jesse Marsch's team having also surrendered a 2-1 lead in their home match against Lokomotiv Moscow (which finished 2-2), they could be in a much stronger position.

RB Salzburg record suggests they can score

No matter who the opposition is these days, you have to fancy Bayern Munich to beat them. Their odds of 4/111.37 are realistic, if too short to recommend.

When a team is so short it can be difficult to find value in any of the result related markets, but the scoring potential of Salzburg makes it possible. At the weekend the Austrian champions beat Swarovski Tirol 5-0, which means they have already scored 24 goals in just six Bundesliga outings.

With Salzburg scoring twice in both of their Champions League group games, a Bayern win and both teams to score should land at 6/52.16. Bayern have won their last two games by a 2-1 scoreline.

