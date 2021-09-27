Real Madrid v Sheriff: No upsets for sharp-shooting hosts

Real Madrid 1.121/8 v Sheriff Tiraspol 30.029/1; The Draw 12.011/1

Tuesday 28 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Sheriff facing their biggest game

After the opening round of Champions League games it is Sheriff that are the surprise leaders in Group D.

With Real Madrid, Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk for company, Sheriff were expected to finish bottom of the group, having become the first club from Moldova to reach this stage of the competition. Yet they got off to a dream start with a 2-0 win at home to Shakhtar and now face their biggest ever game.

It might be expecting too much for Sheriff to get a result at the Bernabeu, with Real Madrid having got off to a fine start to the season. Madrid won 1-0 away at Inter in their opening match in Group D, in what should be their most difficult fixture.

Real are unbeaten since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the club in the summer, though they did drop points at the weekend when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Villarreal. Ancelotti's side remain top of La Liga after seven games (W5 D2).

Real Madrid's games are producing lots of goals

Real Madrid are the 1.121/8 favourites, with the draw at 12.011/1 and Sheriff at 30.029/1.

A home victory seems inevitable, so it's a case of trying to finding some value. There are two options at similar prices. You can back Real Madrid to win both halves at 2.001/1, while a home win and over 3.5 goals is 2.0521/20.

Madrid's goalless draw at the weekend was the first time this season that they have failed to score. Even with that result, Real's eight games this season have averaged 3.75 goals-per-game. In their other two home games this season, they scored five against Celta Vigo and six against Mallorca.

