Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk: Low scoring match for La Liga champions

Real Madrid 30/1001.31 v Shakhtar 10/111.0; The Draw 11/26.4

Wednesday 21 October, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 1

Cadiz shock Real before Shakhtar visit

Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing defeat at the weekend and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Shakhtar on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane's team suffered their first defeat of the season (P5 W3 D1 L1), when they lost 1-0 at home to newly promoted Cadiz. Real Madrid were not only outscored, but outplayed. On a weekend when their rivals Barcelona and Sevilla also lost, there is no need to panic, yet it is clear that more will be required from Madrid if they are to hold onto their La Liga title and make an impact in Europe.

A loss was coming, with Real having ground out wins through dogged defending and will, both in this new campaign and in the run-in of last season, as they clinched the title. Unusually for Madrid, they did not strengthen their squad in the transfer window, aside from adding returning loanees such as Alvaro Odriozola and Martin Odegaard.

Shakhtar can provide another test for Madrid at home. Last season they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and are unbeaten in the Premier League after six games this season (W3 D3).

Madrid are struggling to score

Real Madrid have to be favourites, but considering their uninspired form, they should perhaps be bigger than 30/1001.31 to win.

The key to finding some value could be to back a low scoring game. Aside from a 3-2 away win at Real Betis, every Real Madrid match this season has seen a maximum of two goals scored, with three of their five games seeing one or less.

So take your pick as to how brave you want to be. Under 1.5 goals is 5/16.0, with under 2.5 goals at 9/52.8 and a conservative under 3.5 goals at 8/111.72.