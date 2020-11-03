RB Leipzig v PSG: French fancied after recent encounter

RB Leipzig 2.6213/8 v PSG 2.89/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Premier League side strike blows in Group H

Last season RB Leipzig and PSG faced each other in the Champions League semi-finals. Now it looks possible that one of them won't make it to the knockout stages of this season's competition.

Manchester United have beat both teams, with PSG losing 2-1 to them at home and RB Leipzig being thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford. With Manchester United top of Group H with maximum points after two games, PSG and Leipzig are tied on three points, with both sides having beaten Istanbul Basaksehir.

Leipzig's defeat was the more humiliating and it was followed at the weekend by them losing their first match in the Bundesliga this season. Julian Nagelsmann's side were defeated 1-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday and have slid down to third in the Bundesliga.

Since losing to United, PSG have won three games in a row. Two have come in Ligue 1, either side of the 2-0 win at Istanbul Basaksehir. PSG have not conceded in any of these three wins and defeated Nantes 3-0 at the weekend to establish a two point lead at the top of Ligue 1 over Lille.

Hosts should not be favourite

Due to the short break between last season ending and this one starting, it's only a matter of weeks since PSG beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in their Champions League semi-final in August.

That game was played on neutral territory, but while RB Leipzig have home advantage here, it's hard to see why they are the favourites at 2.6213/8 considering the ease with which PSG beat them and their last two results.

