RB Leipzig v Club Brugge: Battling Belgians will cause more problems

RB Leipzig 1.51/2 v Club Brugge 7.26/1; The Draw 5.04/1

Tuesday 28 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Group A still open, despite presence of giants

RB Leipzig must surely beat Club Brugge on Tuesday, if they are to stand any chance of progressing from Group A.

Leipzig and Brugge have had the misfortune to be drawn alongside Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The Germans lost their opening game 6-3 away at Manchester City, but Club Brugge's surprise result against PSG, does at least offer a glimmer of hope of reaching the last-16.

Brugge were able to hold PSG to a 1-1 draw and the French club now have a tough match with Manchester City. Philippe Clement's side drew again at the weekend, coming from behind to finish 1-1 at home to OH Leuven. Club Brugge are top of the First Division A after nine games (W5 D3 L1).

RB Leipzig ended a four match winless run in style on Saturday, as they thrashed Hertha Berlin 6-0. It was only the second time that Leipzig have won in the Bundesliga under their new manager Jesse Marsch (P6 W2 D1 L3) and even with the victory they are still only tenth in the table.

Brugge always find the net

RB Leipzig are the 1.51/2 favourites, with the draw at 5.04/1 and Club Brugge at 7.26/1.

That price looks far too short for Leipzig, considering that they are in erratic form. There is also the matter of Club Brugge fine performance against PSG. The result in that opening game, did not flatter the Belgians.

Club Brugge have played twelve games this season and have scored in all of them. Both teams to score therefore looks a solid bet at 1.834/5.