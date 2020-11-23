PSG v RB Leipzig: Goals will flow again as last season's semi-finalists meet

Paris St-Germain 1.625/8 v RB Leipzig 5.49/2; The Draw 4.84/1

Tuesday 24 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Pressure mounts for Tuchel

PSG really cannot afford to lose when they host RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

After three games in Group H, PSG only have three points (W1 D0 L2). Third in the group, they train both second placed RB Leipzig and the leaders Manchester United by three points. If that were to be stretched to a six point gap with only two games remaining, it would be very tough for PSG to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

After finally making a breakthrough and reaching the Champions League last season, such a failure would be a disaster. The pressure is already on Thomas Tuchel, after his side let a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2 at Monaco over the weekend.

RB Leipzig's 5-0 thrashing by Manchester United in their second Group H game, would have wrecked the confidence of many a team, but the Germans bounced back with a 2-1 win at home to PSG in the reverse fixture. They are second in the group with six points and fourth in the Bundesliga, two points behind the leaders Bayern Munich, after a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend.

Expect a fast start

It may be best to steer clear of predicting the result in this match. PSG have the talent to beat any team, but are inconsistent right now and have been recently beaten by RB Leipzig.

Goals seem like an inevitability and should be the focus of our bets.

The first match between these teams saw the score at 1-1 by half-time. Each of the last three PSG games have seen two goals scored by the break and you can back there to be over 1.5 first-half goals at 2.1411/10.