PSG v Basaksehir: French champs will sail through

Paris St-Germain 1.141/7 v Basaksehir 30.029/1; The Draw 11.010/1

Tuesday 8 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

PSG in strong position

PSG can book their place in the last-16 of the Champions League when they host Basaksehir on Tuesday night.

The French champions are second in Group H, level on nine points with both the leaders Manchester United and third placed RB Leipzig. With Leipzig hosting Manchester United on Tuesday, at least one of PSG's rivals for a last-16 place will drop points, making PSG's task a lot simpler.

PSG have put themselves in a strong position with their 3-1 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United last week, in which Neymar produced a great performance. They won by the same scoreline away at Montpellier on Saturday, which ended a run of two games without a win in Ligue 1 (D1 L1) and left them two points clear at the top of the table after 13 games (W9 D1 L3).

Things are not going so well for Basaksehir, who are a lowly ninth in the Turkish Super Lig. Their 1-1 draw with Yeni Malatyaspor at the weekend extended their run without a win to six games (D2 L4), though they were unlucky to lose 4-3 at home to RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week, having given a spirited display in which Irfan Kahveci scored a hat-trick.

Last season's beaten finalists will make knockout stages

We have to expect PSG to make the most of their opportunity and book their place in the last-16 with a win.

Basaksehir are bottom of the group after taking three points from their five games (W1 D0 L3). They gave decent performances at home in the Champions League this season, but were beaten 2-0 at RB Leipzig and 4-1 at Manchester United.