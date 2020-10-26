To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Porto v Olympiakos: Hosts will edge low scoring game

Sergio Conceicao.
Sergio Conceicao's Porto need a win against Olympiakos.

Olympiakos have a very good defensive record and Dan Fitch thinks they will make it tough for Porto.

"The visitors have only conceded one goal in eight games this season."

Back Porto to beat Olympiakos and under 2.5 goals at 13/53.6

Porto 5/71.69 v Olympiakos 5/15.9; The Draw 4.1
Tuesday 27 October, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Race for second in Group C

Both Porto and Olympiakos can be pleased with their performances in the opening games in Group C, but it's only the Greeks that can be satisfied with the result.

Olympiakos looked to be heading for a goalless draw at home to Marseille, before an injury time goal from Ahmad Hassan gave them a 1-0 victory. Now unbeaten in eight games (W6 D2), Olympiakos will be well rested, having not played since beating Marseille a week ago.

Porto were in action over the weekend, beating Gil Vicente 1-0 at home. It ended a run of three games without a win (D1 L2).

The most recent game of that winless run was the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City. Porto took the lead in that match through Luis Diaz and though City quickly equalised, it wasn't until well into the second-half that the Premier League side's dominance turned into additional goals. With Manchester City likely to win Group C, second place is up for grabs and Porto need to get their first points on the board.

Olympiakos will keep it tight

With home advantage, Porto are the rightful favourites, though a little short at 5/71.69 to consider backing, given their recent results.

It was no surprise that they returned to winning ways against Gil Vicente, but Porto would have been expected to have won by a larger margin. They might have to be content with a similarly tight win against Olympiakos.

The visitors have only conceded one goal in eight games this season. Under 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 5/61.87. If you want to be more adventurous, back Porto to win and under 2.5 goals at odds of 13/53.6.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 155.00 pts
Returned: 164.72 pts
P/L: +9.72 pts

Recommended bets

Back Porto to beat Olympiakos and under 2.5 goals at 13/53.6

