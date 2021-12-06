To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

Porto v Atletico Madrid: No repeat of goalless draw

Diego Simeone.
Will Diego Simeone have anything to celebrate when Atletico Madrid take on Porto?

Porto and Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture, but Dan Fitch thinks there will be goals in this crucial Champions League match.

"At some stage Atletico really have to make an effort to win this game and they are no longer the defensively reliable side that has been the case during Diego Simeone’s reign."

Back both Porto and Atletico Madrid to score at 1.9110/11

Porto 2.89/5 v Atletico Madrid 2.77/4; The Draw 3.412/5
Tuesday 7 December, 20:00
Live on BT Sport ESPN

Anything possible in Group B

There's still all to play for in Group B, with three teams all able to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League.

In fact, any fate is still possible for second placed Porto, Milan in third and the bottom side Atletico Madrid. Only a point separates Porto, who have five points (P5 W1 D2 L2), with Milan and Atletico (P5 W1 D1 L3), who have four.

When they met in the reverse fixture, Porto held Atletico to a 0-0 draw. A similar result may well do Porto fine, should Liverpool do them a favour and beat Milan. Porto enjoyed a 3-0 win against Portimonense over the weekend, which kept them at the top of the Primeira Liga, ahead of second placed Sporting Lisbon on goal difference.

Atletico lost 2-1 at home to Mallorca on Saturday, with their defence of the La Liga title not going much better than their Champions League campaign. Though they have a game in hand, Atletico are already 10 points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Goals should flow

Atletico are the narrow favourites at 2.77/4, with Porto at 2.89/5 and the draw at 3.412/5.

Though another 0-0 draw would suit Porto, it seems unlikely. At some stage Atletico really have to make an effort to win this game and they are no longer the defensively reliable side that they have been for much of Diego Simeone's reign.

Atletico have conceded in eight of their last 10 games, with six seeing both teams score. Given the importance of this match and the need for an away win, both teams to score should land again at 1.9110/11.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back both Porto and Atletico Madrid to score at 1.9110/11

UEFA Champions League: Porto v Atletico Madrid (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Champions League