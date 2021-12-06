Porto v Atletico Madrid: No repeat of goalless draw

Porto 2.89/5 v Atletico Madrid 2.77/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 7 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Anything possible in Group B

There's still all to play for in Group B, with three teams all able to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League.

In fact, any fate is still possible for second placed Porto, Milan in third and the bottom side Atletico Madrid. Only a point separates Porto, who have five points (P5 W1 D2 L2), with Milan and Atletico (P5 W1 D1 L3), who have four.

When they met in the reverse fixture, Porto held Atletico to a 0-0 draw. A similar result may well do Porto fine, should Liverpool do them a favour and beat Milan. Porto enjoyed a 3-0 win against Portimonense over the weekend, which kept them at the top of the Primeira Liga, ahead of second placed Sporting Lisbon on goal difference.

Atletico lost 2-1 at home to Mallorca on Saturday, with their defence of the La Liga title not going much better than their Champions League campaign. Though they have a game in hand, Atletico are already 10 points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Goals should flow

Atletico are the narrow favourites at 2.77/4, with Porto at 2.89/5 and the draw at 3.412/5.

Though another 0-0 draw would suit Porto, it seems unlikely. At some stage Atletico really have to make an effort to win this game and they are no longer the defensively reliable side that they have been for much of Diego Simeone's reign.

Atletico have conceded in eight of their last 10 games, with six seeing both teams score. Given the importance of this match and the need for an away win, both teams to score should land again at 1.9110/11.