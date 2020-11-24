Monchengladbach v Shakhtar: Another big win for unbeaten Germans

Monchengladbach 1.584/7 v Shakhtar 6.25/1; The Draw 4.77/2

Wednesday 25 November, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 1

Monchengladbach won reverse fixture by huge margin

There's all to play for in Group B, where the unfancied Monchengladbach and Shakhtar occupy the two qualification positions.

It's the unbeaten Germans who top the group with five points after three games (W1 D2). After claiming a valuable away point at Inter, Monchengladbach were ultimately disappointed to only draw at home with Real Madrid, having been 2-0 ahead. Such disappointments were put behind them in their most recent outing, when they thrashed Shakhtar 6-0 in the reverse fixture.

Since that win Monchengladbach have lost 4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and then drew 1-1 at home to Augsberg this weekend, with the visitors scoring an equaliser with two minutes remaining, despite being down to 10-men. It's been an erratic start to the domestic season for Monchengladbach, who are seventh after eight games (W3 D3 L2).

Shakhtar may have lost 6-0 to Monchengladbach, but they remain second in the group following their shock win at Real Madrid and home draw with Inter. They drew 1-1 at home with Oleksandria on Saturday, which also leaves them second in the Ukrainian Premier League, three points behind the leaders Dynamo Kiev.

Another win for group leaders

When you consider the scoreline of the last match between these teams, odds of 1.584/7 for a Monchengladbach win represents pretty good value, even if it is a little short to recommend as a standalone bet.

The obvious way to boost the price is to bank on this being another win for Monchengladbach in which a few goals are scored. A home win and over 2.5 goals is 2.01/1, while at slightly bigger odds of 2.3811/8 you can back Monchengladbach to be leading half-time/full-time.