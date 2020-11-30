Monchengladbach v Inter: Unbeaten hosts are great value

Monchengladbach 3.185/40 v Inter 2.285/4; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 1 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Inter prepare for crucial match

Inter are at risk of crashing out of Europe on Tuesday when they travel to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Italians are bottom of Group B and still waiting for their first win (P4 W0 D2 L2). Though they can mathematically still make the last-16 of the Champions League, qualification for the Europa League looks a more realistic hope.

Inter are faring better in Serie A. They won 3-0 at Sassuolo at the weekend and are second in the Italian top flight, five points behind their neighbours AC Milan.

Antonio Conte rested Romelu Lukaku for that match, so the manager is clearly targeting an away win here, which would reignite their campaign.

Monchengladbach drew 2-2 at Inter in the reverse fixture, with Lukaku needing to score in injury time to deny the Germans a win. They are top of Group B (P4 W2 D2), having beaten Shakhtar 6-0 away and then 4-0 at home, over their last two games. Monchengladbach scored four again at the weekend, as they defeated Schalke 4-1 at home.

Cautiously back Monchengladbach

It's surprising to see that Inter are such big favourites at 2.285/4. Monchengladbach beat Shakhtar with ease in both of their games and also came very close to beating Real Madrid and Inter.

The value is clearly with the hosts, who you can back cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 2.36 11/8 .

Monchengladbach are unbeaten in seven home games this season (W3 D4), winning three of their last four.

If you'd rather steer clear of predicting the result, then go for over 3.5 goals at 2.56/4. It's a bet that's landed in eight of Monchengladbach's last 11 matches.