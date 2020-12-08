Midtjylland v Liverpool: Visitors will put out a strong team and win

Midtjylland 3.55/2 v Liverpool 2.1211/10; The Draw 3.9

Wednesday 9 December, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 2

Reds get rare chance to rest

Liverpool have the luxury of knowing that they have already won Group D, as they prepare to travel to Midtjylland on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team have 12 points after five games (W4 D0 L1) and can't be caught by Atalanta or Ajax, who will face each other to decide who qualifies for the last-16 alongside Liverpool. At a time when the club have terrible injuries and face a challenging run of Premier League fixtures, this is a welcome opportunity for Klopp to rotate heavily and give key players a break.

Liverpool have done very well to keep on winning matches, while their squad is extremely stretched. At the weekend they thrashed Wolves 4-0 at Anfield and are second in the Premier League after 11 games (W7 D3 L1), with only Tottenham ahead of them, by way of goal difference.

Midtjylland claimed a surprise 1-1 draw away at Atalanta in their last game. They will finish bottom of Group D, but they have equipped themselves well against some very difficult teams. Back home in Denmark they are top of the Superliga (P11 W7 D2 L2) and may get the chance to compete in the Champions League again next season.

Big odds for Premier League champions

Liverpool have a lot of players out injured, but some are returning. In the win against Wolves they were able to bring on the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita, who had missed recent games.

This looks likes an opportunity to give that pair some more minutes. Liverpool also brought on Diogo Jota against Wolves and he should start on Wednesday. Some young players will get the chance to impress, but they'll be lining up alongside more experienced names.