Midtjylland v Ajax: Champions League newcomers can score in defeat

Dusan Tadic.
Will Ajax be celebrating after their match with Midtjylland?

Dan Fitch has his money on Ajax winning in Denmark, but thinks that Midtjylland will score their first goal in the Champions League group stage.

"Before reaching the group stage, Midtjylland enjoyed a 3-0 home win over Young Boys and a 4-1 win at home against Slavia Prague, in the qualifying rounds."

Tuesday 3 November, 20:00
Dutch masters need win to make up lost ground

Ajax will be targeting their first win in Group D when they travel to Denmark to face Midtjylland on Tuesday.

In their opening match Ajax were a little unfortunate to lose at home to Liverpool and they then let a two-goal lead slip when they drew 2-2 at Atalanta. With both Atalanta and Liverpool having beaten Midtjylland, it's important for Ajax to claim three points here if they are to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

At the weekend Ajax won 5-2 at home to Fortuna Sittard. They lead the Eredivisie on goal difference over Vitesse Arnhem after seven games (W6 D0 L1).

This is Midtjylland's first taste of this stage of the Champions League and they have been unfortunate to be drawn in such a tough group. They've failed to score a goal in their two defeats so far and on Saturday suffered a further blow domestically, when they were defeated 4-1 at Nordsjaelland.

Danes can score their first goal in group stage

On the evidence of the games we've seen so far, Ajax's price of 4/61.68 to win is decent value.

Where we might be able to boost the price is by backing Midtjylland to score their first goal in the competition. Ajax's recent 13-0 win over 10-man VVV, is their only clean sheet in the last seven games.

Before reaching the group stage, Midtjylland enjoyed a 3-0 home win over Young Boys and a 4-1 win at home against Slavia Prague, in the qualifying rounds. An Ajax win and both teams to score can be backed at odds of 15/82.88.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 193.00 pts
Returned: 199.75 pts
P/L: +6.75 pts

Recommended bets

Back Ajax to beat Midtjylland and both teams to score at 15/82.88

