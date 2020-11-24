Marseille v Porto: Group C strugglers could lose again

Marseille 3.02/1 v Porto 2.6413/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Marseille could make quick European exit

Marseille face Champions League elimination when they host Porto on Wednesday.

The French club are bottom of Group C, having lost all three of their games. It's still possible for them to make the knockout stages of the Champions League, but those hopes will come to an end if they fail to beat Porto.

Marseille's poor form in Europe is something of a puzzle. Manchester City were always likely to win Group C, but the race for second place seemed a fairly even contest between Marseille, Porto and Olympiakos. Instead, Marseille find themselves having not even scored a goal yet, at a time when they have started their Ligue 1 campaign solidly. Sixth in the table, they have only lost once in nine matches (W5 D3) and if Marseille were to win their two games in hand, they would be level on points with the leaders PSG.

Porto won the reverse fixture 3-0 and are now in the driving seat to qualify alongside Manchester City (P3 W2 D0 L1). At the weekend they won 2-0 at Fabril Barreiro in the Taca de Portugal.

Marseille home record does not inspire confidence

Marseille should be fresh for this one, as they did not have a game at the weekend. It's hard to be confident about their chances though, when you examine their home record.

In five home matches this season, Marseille have only won once (D2 L2). Their decent showing in Ligue 1 is pretty much built on their away form, so there's reason to be confident that Porto can do more damage to Marseille.

Porto are a big price at 2.6413/8 to win, having beaten Marseille pretty easily earlier this month. Play it safe and back Porto in the draw no bet market at odds of 1.865/6.