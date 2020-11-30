Marseille v Olympiakos: Greeks will keep it tight

Marseille 2.486/4 v Olympiakos 3.39/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 1 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Last chance for Marseille

Marseille need to beat Olympiakos to have any chance of extending their European campaign.

The French club have lost all four of their games in Group C. They can no longer make the last-16 of the competition, but they can still finish above Olympiakos in third place, as long as they avenge the 1-0 loss to the Greeks from the reverse fixture.

A puzzling aspect of Marseille's poor performance in Europe has been their very solid form in Ligue 1. On Saturday they won 3-1 against Nantes, which was their fourth straight victory. Sixth in the table, Marseille could go top if they win their two games in hand.

Olympiakos lead the Super League 1 by a point after their 2-1 win at Aris at the weekend, having made an unbeaten start to the season (W7 D1). Since beating Marseille they have failed to register a point in the Champions League, losing to Porto and then both of their matches against Manchester City, without scoring a goal.

Low scoring game likely

It's a vital match for both clubs and this game looks likely to be a cautious affair.

Olympiakos scored their winner against Marseille in injury time and have not found the net since. Marseille have failed to score in any of their four Champions League games.

A draw would represent decent result for Olympiakos and would probably be enough to see them qualify for the Europa League. They are bound to try and keep things tight and with Marseille having struggled to score goals in recent weeks, the 0-0 half-time score could land at 2.767/4.